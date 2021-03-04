Today is World Day of Prayer. It is one of three events which Worldwide Church Women United observe during the year. Because of COVID-19, events this year were cancelled or held virtually. Friendship Day is held in May and World Community Day in November. The events are all the first Friday of the month. The local group holds these events at local churches following program topics and suggestions provided by the national organization. Oelwein CWU annual Good Friday bake sale will become a Bakeless Bake Sale this year. More details will be announced in the coming days. Good Friday will be April 2. Easter is April 4. March 28 will be Palm Sunday. Linda Jensen is president of the Oelwein CWU and Jean Baldwin is treasurer.
Today, March 5, is Employees Appreciation Day. Sunday will be National Cereal Day; March 8 is International Women’s Day and National Napping Day. World Sleep Day will be March 12.
Spring is coming! Josie and Gary Walrath spotted a robin in their backyard Sunday. And those huge mountains of snow are melting and roads are getting muddy. First day of Spring is March 20.
Meatless Friday has been great so far … Jan has prepared creamed salmon patties, peas with white sauce and a delicious spinach soufflé and fish sandwiches. And Jeff has provided a delicious banana cream pie!
Belated March 1 birthday greetings to Sarah Jelinek. Happy March 7 birthday to Chuck Geilenfeld and Marilyn Shannon Bennett; March 12, Marti Rosenstiel and Dan Carnicle; March 13, Deacon Jim Patera and John Pirillo in Thailand, and March 14, Josie Walrath.
Remember Daylight Saving Time will be March 14 … turn the clocks ahead one hour … “Spring ahead, Fall behind.”
In keeping with the season, Pam and Jesse Ledesma are displaying green lights for St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17. I think Doug McFarlane has a St. Pat’s Day birthday. By the way, Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general, reminds me of Doug.
Enjoyed a much too brief visit with great grandson Seth Peterson, Cedar Rapids, Saturday. Oh yes, his parents, Sarah and Shane, were here, too.
Notes and cards from Elodia Etringer, Fairbank, and Mary Mc were highlights of the week. There are so many wonderful people in this world.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Marlys Brown, Jim Seedorff, Floyd Westpfahl, Clarence Shannon and Edwin Joe Hancock and all who have died. I remember Edwin as “Eddie Joe.” His wife, Linda, was the daughter of Bess Greenley, my high school English and journalism teacher.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Sanitize.