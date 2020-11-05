“Oh, what a night!” Isn’t that a line from a song? Whatever, the night of Nov. 3 will be a topic of conversation for some time for many of us.
Bouquets to the OCAD award winners!
Wishing Tony Harmon a happy birthday Saturday, Nov. 7. And happy Nov. 11 birthday to Tom Harmon, Honolulu.
Birthday greetings Thursday, Nov. 8, to special friends, Lucia Bacci Francioni of Terranuova, Italy, and my high school idol and mentor, Lois Finders Pinch, Temecula, California! And to a dear young friend, Bill Rosenstiel, Mankato, Minn., happy Nov. 12 birthday.
Wednesday will be Veterans Day. Remember to thank a veteran for his/her service to our country. And fly the flag.
Next Friday will be Friday the 13th. It is also World Kindness Day.
True or False? The death of noted film star Sean Connery stirred memories of several Oelwein residents who shared this tidbit … “True story – Jim Elliott encountered Sean Connery in the lobby of Oelwein State Bank. Connery apparently had a financial investment in a farm in the West Union Area.” Can any former OSB employee verify this? Millie, Carol?
Congratulations to the Grinch candidates for the annual Old Tyme Christmas celebration. They are Katy Solsma Bell, Todd Bradley, Bill Brownell, Matt Nelson and Mary Beth Steggall. The “crowning” ceremony is slated for Dec. 4. Watch the paper for more details.
The annual Friends of Mercy One annual Lovelight ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in front of Mercy Hospital. No indoor events this year. Do fill out and return the form which came with the paper.
This coronavirus thing doesn’t seem to be going away. Please remember to stay safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands, sanitize. Do remember to say thank you to those who serve us, the health care workers, fire and law enforcement, clerks in the stores, mail and paper carriers, meal deliverers, church leaders. All those who help in any way.
Enjoyed a visit from cousin Amy Doyle McDowell, Vancouver, Wash. Sunday afternoon. She was in Iowa to attend a funeral and visit relatives and friends. Her grandchildren, Delanie and Cian and Delanie’s friend, Tanner, accompanied her. Delanie and Tanner are pre-med students at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids. They also visited Anne, and were dinner guests of Norm and Gretchen, West Union.
In between political programs, got to see how trees are made into lumber, episodes of “Alaska, The Last Frontier,” “ Escape to the Chateau,” and home remodeling, decorating, buying and selling homes and cooking shows.
I miss the Halloween decorations at Pam and Jesse’s. Wonder what they’ll have for the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Little children do pay attention to television commercials. Three-year-old great-grandson, Seth, on his way to the bathroom, accompanied by his father, Shane, stopped to announce to his mother, Sarah, “We’ll be right back, after a word from our sponsors.”
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Lois Joy Hennager Miller, Brad Ohl, Mary Schuler and all who have lost loved ones.
Pray for our elected officials that they may have the grace to serve us safely and wisely!
Have a beautiful week!