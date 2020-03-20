Happy, healthy spring!
Heed the warnings, take precautions and PRAY! Pray for and thank those in the medical profession for keeping us safe and those who are providing us with the necessities of life.
Telephone callers remind me to repeat that there will be no Hootenanny at the Coliseum until further notice.
Many years ago, the late Frank and Arlene Poggenklass had a gorgeous pussy willow bush in their yard. Every year, I got a lovely bouquet for my desk. One year, I decided to root a branch and I did! Much to the dismay of James, the twig grew up to be a tree and I love it. The pussy willows are beautiful and I offer a prayer for my friends.
Went to the grocery store the other day … mid-morning and it was packed! Parking lot was full and only a few carts were available inside. All checkout lanes were busy. Hadn’t had an experience like that ever!!
Happy March 26 birthday to Donna Doty and Judy Liebe, and March 27, Rose Moser.
Have you taken advantage of the low gas prices these days?
How about the census? Got a notice in the mail, sans questionnaire, so I called the number listed. An automated announcement told me I would get a questionnaire in the mail if I did not respond by April 16. The letter was dated March 13. On March 16, another letter arrived with the same information.
The breakfast and lunch crowds at the Senior Dining Center appreciate all the treats and goodies for the special birthdays and other occasions. Last week we celebrated the birthdays of Teresa Miculinich and Josie Walrath at breakfast. Fresh fruit, warm muffins, cinnamon rolls, cake, candy, doughnuts, etc. The birthday song serenaded the celebrants. Norma Stewart, Joan Ford and Millie Jessen provide goodies throughout the week. Teresa shared a bundt coffee cake the other day. St. Patrick Day favors were shared by Joan with pots of gold and Josie, mugs of gold.
A gentle reminder, if you visit the cemetery, would you please be so kind to stop along the side so another car can pass? Especially since some of the roads are muddy and soft. Thank you!
Thanks to Kat at Dollar General for her patience.
Sympathy to the families of Don Steil, Carolyn Stammeyer, Kendell Canny, Dominic Pirillo, Jr., Robert Ramlo, and all who have lost loved ones. Carolyn was a sorority sister; Kendell, the daughter of longtime friend, Pat Mahoney; and Dom, the son of former neighbors, the late Virginia and Dominic (Squint) Pirillo, was a longtime friend. I recall a trip to Vegas when he took Jim on a tour of the city. They met one of the McInnis boys, who was a policeman on the force.
Have a beautiful week. Stay healthy!
P.S. Been enjoying St. Patrick Day music on the television Music Channel.