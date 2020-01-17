Today is Friday, Jan. 17. Axiom, a brass quintet, has postponed their performance at the Williams Center due to the weather forecast. The date for the rescheduled concert will be announced soon.
Good news! Flowers on Main Gifts, the flower shop located in the first block of South Frederick, was scheduled to open today, Friday, Jan. 17, as a flower, gift, etc. shop, with new owners. Bouquets to Stephanie Perry and Sam Nehl!
Bad news: the closing of Sacred Heart elementary school. Sacred Heart parishioners and friends were saddened to learn that the school will close its doors at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Declining enrollment and increasing expenses were listed as reasons. Oelwein has closed several public schools over the years, Southside, Central, Parkside and Harlan. Low enrollment has closed private, parochial and public schools across the states.
How many national chain companies have closed stores across the states? Once in awhile, I catch myself missing Kmart and Shopko, and then decide whatever I thought I needed was not a need after all!
Good news: The new replaced lights under the West Charles viaduct are very nice. Would a surveillance camera deter vandalism?
Mark your calendar for the fourth annual Woman of the Year event. It is set for Wednesday, March 25, at the Plaza. Nominations for the honor can be mailed or dropped off at the OCAD office by noon Friday, Jan. 24.
The birthday of the late Martin Luther King, which is Jan. 15, will be observed as part of the national Monday holiday bill, Jan. 20. No mail delivery and some banks may be closed.
Happy birthday today, Jan. 17, to niece, Suzanne West Crowley. Belated 65th wedding anniversary wishes to Celeste and William Bultman on Jan. 15, and to Barb and Chuck Geilenfeld who celebrated their anniversary Jan. 16. Belated Jan. 16 birthday to Bruce Johnson. Happy Jan. 23 birthday wishes to daughter-in-law, Jeannie Frazer, and Lyle Miller.
Happy retirement to Allen Hendershott! He has retired after 30 years with the Fayette County Sheriff’s department and many years in law enforcement.
The Senior Dining Center breakfast group celebrated the Jan. 10 birthday of Garland Moore with treats and song last Friday morning. Garland’s husband, Dave, baked special orange rolls for the occasion. Teresa Miculinich, Norma Stewart, Millie Jessen and Joan Ford and others also provided treats. They also keep the coffee drinkers nourished throughout the week!
Good to see Rosemary Greco Belding and family, Independence, and Trina Greco Bell and husband Dave, who live in the Chicago area, at visitation and the funeral for Peter D. Greco last Friday. Trina is the daughter of the late Anthony and Eileen Greco, Independence. Dave was the assistant manager at Spurgeon’s many years ago when Ross Campbell was the manager. Enjoyed a nice visit with Ron Steffen, too, and many others.
Am delighted to report that friend, Joan, and I, renewed our driver’s licenses this week and are good to go for another two years. The staff was very nice!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Mary Lodholz and Phil Suchy and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay abreast of the weather. Don’t go out unless it is necessary. Pray for the wisdom of all politicians!