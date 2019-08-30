Happy September and Labor Day!
Happy 35th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 1, to daughter and son-in-law, Janice Lynne and Tab Sly of Belmond. They were married on my late mother’s 84th birthday!
September is: Classical Music, Library Card Sign-Up, Good Manners, Hat, Honey, Piano, Rice, School Success, National Sewing and Read a New Book Month. Flower is aster/morning glory and gemstone, sapphire.
Friends of the Library have five locations for “Little Free Libraries,” where they invite readers to take a book, leave a book and pass it on! The locations are Reidy Park near the bike path; City Park, campground; Wings Park School, bike path; the old Harlan School, flag pole; and Arlington Place, bike path. What a thoughtful and wonderful project.
Two great musical programs in one week! The Leroy VanDyke program at the Williams Center Saturday night and the program given by Mary Kay Miller at the Coliseum Tuesday night were outstanding. VanDyke, who will be 90 in October, thrilled the audience with his repertoire which included “Auctioneer” and “Walk On By.” Mary Kay shared highlights of her late father’s (Floyd Miller) musical career and told of her own as a pianist. (She owns four pianos.) She entertained with several sing-along songs from her personal songbook, which she distributed to those in attendance. She also awarded many prizes. Lora Saunders will have a complete report, I hope.
Rita Thole, who noted her birthday Tuesday, Aug. 27, was serenaded by the attendees at Mass in the Sacred Heart Chapel Monday morning. Belated Aug. 25 birthday wishes to Linda Woodward Kueker.
Had a great visit with cousin Amy Doyle McDowell and Darrel Gilmore, Vancouver, Wash., when they stopped by last week. They have been visiting relatives and friends in Iowa while on a two-month trip across the U.S. Amy is the daughter of the late Vincent and Kaye Pirillo Doyle, former Oelwein residents. Enjoyed a telephone visit with cousin Norman Nabholz, West Union, the other afternoon. Good to run into Nat Mendez the other day. Hadn’t seen him for ages. He looks great. It’s always a good day when you see people you haven’t seen or heard from in a while.
There are so many wonderful people in this world, and I think most of them live in my neighborhood! Thanks to the good fairy/Samaritan who puts the garbage/trash barrels back.
The first anniversary of Ma and Pa’s Diner is coming up. Remember to save the date: Sept. 14.
Enjoyed the company of Becky Stewart Wood at the Senior Dining Center this past week, She and husband, Doug, have returned to Park City, Utah, but plan to come back to Oelwein later this fall.
Teresa Miculinich, Joan Ford, Millie Jessen and Norma Stewart provided delicious home-baked and store bought goodies these past weeks at the Senior Dining Center. No one goes away hungry from coffee time.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Donald Steimel, Clive, husband of late classmate Mary (Maggie) Greco. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Knights of Columbus country home in Oelwein.
Have a wonderful holiday weekend and a beautiful week!