Happy July! Have a safe July 4 holiday and weekend. Check the paper for area celebrations.
b-b-b
July is National Parks and Picnic Month. July 6 is National Kissing and Fried Chicken Day; July 7 is National World Chocolate Day and next Friday is Sugar Cookie Day.
b-b-b
Happy birthday today, July 3, to Jonnika Ohrt Kubert and Claire J. Harrington and happy anniversary to Kay and Ron Sirpless. Belated 95th birthday wishes to Bill (Junior) Bronn of Hootenanny fame. Happy July 5 birthday to Becky Newton Koch. Happy anniversary July 7 to Connie and Chuck Serra. Happy birthday wishes to Bill Mundt, July 8; Annamae Miller, July 9; Shirley Gilliam, July 10: and Deb Kunkle and Joyce Cashen, July 12. Belated happy anniversary July 1 to Maureen and Jerry Nolan and belated birthday wishes that day to Maureen. Somehow the addition got lost last week. Sorry!
b-b-b
Happy retirement to Tim O’Brien! Tim, son of the late Robert and Kathleen O’Brien, Oelwein, is retiring as business education teacher from Xavier High School, Cedar Rapids. Tim, who lives in Marion, taught in Oelwein from 1994-2007.
b-b-b
A speedy recovery to Sharon Klink who underwent lung surgery in Rochester last week.
b-b-b
A dear friend and her twin sister took a mini-vacation to attend the graduation of a relative in Florida recently. The ceremony was in a stadium. Those attending self-distanced, wore masks and took all the necessary precautions. Both women returned to their respective homes. My friend was tired from the flight and was feeling sluggish. So was her twin. My friend developed a sore throat and a cough. So did her sister. My friend had a temperature of 102. So did her sister. My friend called her doctor who told her to get tested for COVID-19. Ditto the sister. Both got tested. Both tested positive and began the in-home procedures for a quick recovery. Both are almost 100 per cent well. Luckily, are in good health and have positive attitudes. Both remind everyone to follow all the precautions, stay home, if possible, wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask … if not to protect yourself, to protect others.
b-b-b
Good to hear from Colleen Sansone of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. She says her class reunion, which was scheduled for September, has been cancelled because of the pandemic. She sends best wishes to friends. Great-nephew, Graysen West, called from Glendale, Arizona; Janet Warnstadt Wall, Irving, Texas; and great-niece Jennifer Ohrt, Anderson, Huntsville, Ala. It’s always great to hear from friends and family members.
b-b-b
How do you feel about the turmoil with the coronavirus, marches, protests, etc.? Do we take a “this too shall pass” or “it doesn’t affect me” attitude? Will history books be tossed out and rewritten? These events did happen, how can they not be part of history? Statues and monuments should be left alone or moved to museums. And don’t touch Mount Rushmore!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Dorothy “Dot” Spragg, Tyler Hurd and Tom Grace and all who have lost loved ones. Dot was a friend from the Senior Dining Center of many years ago.
b-b-b
Looking forward to my “in-hand” issue of the July 6 Oelwein Daily Register!
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay well and safe. Pray.
b-b-b
P.S. Am happy and delighted to report my friend, Margaret Damge, and her twin, Maureen Daughan, Tallahassee, Fla., are recuperating satisfactorily from COVID-19!