Happy New Year! And a Merry Little Christmas! The three Wise Men, Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior reached Bethlehem on Epiphany, Jan. 6, following the bright star which led them to the stable where the newborn baby lay in a bed of straw. May 2021 be filled with good health and happiness for all.
January gemstone is the garnet, and flower, carnation.
January is National Blood Donor Month. And also Glaucoma Awareness Mentoring Month.
Jan. 4 is World Braille Day, National Spaghetti, and Trivia Day. Jan. 5 is National Sweetheart Day and Bird Day. Jan. 6 is Epiphany. Jan. 9 will be National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Happy retirement to Kathy Villa after 34 years in the health field, the last years as office manager for Northeast Iowa Behavioral Services.
Happy 80th birthday Dec. 25 to Carol Nielsen and happy Jan. 6 wishes to Anna Mary Harrington. Happy Jan. 8 anniversary to Jane and John Michaels, Phoenix. They called with holiday wishes the other morning.
Father Nicholas Strawn sends greetings from Indonesia. (He is my sister Anne’s brother-in-law) and Lucia Bacci Francioni emails holiday wishes from Italy. Thanks to Jeff, we got to “face time” with John Pirillo in Thailand Christmas Eve.
Thanks to Anthony Ricchio for the Christmas Eve carryout … loved every morsel. Thanks, too, to special neighbors Anthony, Jesse, Dave and “little” Jesse for the snow removal. Sounds like they will be kept busy these coming days.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Luke Kuennen, Julie Truog, Diane Roberts and Jack Williams, and all who have died.
Be safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask.
An Alphabet Prayer
Although things are not perfect
Because of trial or pain
Continue in thanksgiving
Do not begin to blame
Even when the times are hard
Fierce winds are bound to blow
God is forever able
Hold on to what you know
Imagine life without His love
Joy would cease to be
Keep thanking Him for all the things
Love imparts to thee
Move out of “Camp Complaining”
No weapon that is known
On earth can yield the power
Praise can do alone
Quit looking at the future
Redeem the time at hand
Start every day with worship
To “thank” is a command
Until we see Him coming
Victorious in the sky
We’ll run the race with gratitude
Xalting God most high
Yes, there’ll be good times and yes, some will be bad, but
Zion waits in glory … where none are ever sad!
A blessed New Year to all.