Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Happy New Year! And a Merry Little Christmas! The three Wise Men, Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior reached Bethlehem on Epiphany, Jan. 6, following the bright star which led them to the stable where the newborn baby lay in a bed of straw. May 2021 be filled with good health and happiness for all.

b-b-b

January gemstone is the garnet, and flower, carnation.

b-b-b

January is National Blood Donor Month. And also Glaucoma Awareness Mentoring Month.

b-b-b

Jan. 4 is World Braille Day, National Spaghetti, and Trivia Day. Jan. 5 is National Sweetheart Day and Bird Day. Jan. 6 is Epiphany. Jan. 9 will be National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

b-b-b

Happy retirement to Kathy Villa after 34 years in the health field, the last years as office manager for Northeast Iowa Behavioral Services.

b-b-b

Happy 80th birthday Dec. 25 to Carol Nielsen and happy Jan. 6 wishes to Anna Mary Harrington. Happy Jan. 8 anniversary to Jane and John Michaels, Phoenix. They called with holiday wishes the other morning.

b-b-b

Father Nicholas Strawn sends greetings from Indonesia. (He is my sister Anne’s brother-in-law) and Lucia Bacci Francioni emails holiday wishes from Italy. Thanks to Jeff, we got to “face time” with John Pirillo in Thailand Christmas Eve.

b-b-b

Thanks to Anthony Ricchio for the Christmas Eve carryout … loved every morsel. Thanks, too, to special neighbors Anthony, Jesse, Dave and “little” Jesse for the snow removal. Sounds like they will be kept busy these coming days.

b-b-b

Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Luke Kuennen, Julie Truog, Diane Roberts and Jack Williams, and all who have died.

b-b-b

Be safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask.

b-b-b

An Alphabet Prayer

Although things are not perfect

Because of trial or pain

Continue in thanksgiving

Do not begin to blame

Even when the times are hard

Fierce winds are bound to blow

God is forever able

Hold on to what you know

Imagine life without His love

Joy would cease to be

Keep thanking Him for all the things

Love imparts to thee

Move out of “Camp Complaining”

No weapon that is known

On earth can yield the power

Praise can do alone

Quit looking at the future

Redeem the time at hand

Start every day with worship

To “thank” is a command

Until we see Him coming

Victorious in the sky

We’ll run the race with gratitude

Xalting God most high

Yes, there’ll be good times and yes, some will be bad, but

Zion waits in glory … where none are ever sad!

b-b-b

A blessed New Year to all.

Tags

Trending Food Videos