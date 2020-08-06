What was I thinking? How could I have forgotten the 50th anniversary of the Wadena Rock Festival? (Surely someone on the ODR staff was old enough to remember???) A story in the CR Gazette reminded me of that weekend so many years ago. Here’s a photo of yours truly with some of the promoters from that day.
Happy 80th birthday wishes Saturday, Aug. 8, to one of Oelwein’s busiest hairdressers, Rosie Casey! Happy 10th birthday Aug. 9 to triplets, Gracyn, Gage and Gavin Swaab; Aug. 13, Beverly Smith and Ken Gilpatrick; pp and happy anniversary Aug. 16 to Doug and Becky Stewart Wood, Park City, Utah, and Oelwein.
Belated 45th wedding anniversary wishes Aug.1 to Bill and Robin Smith Rosenstiel, North Mankato, Minn.
Sunday, Aug. 9, is Book Lovers Day; Monday, Aug. 10 is the birthday of Iowa-born Herbert Hoover, who served as president from 1929 to 1933, and Lazy Day and S’mores Day; Thursday, Aug. 13, is Left Handers Day and Saturday, Aug. 15, is Relaxation Day.
Bits: Lawns and gardens are crying for rain! Nancy from Card Services is most annoying! She calls at least three times a day! Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday. It is located behind the log cabin in Orville Christophel Park, the south parking lot. Customers of Oelwein Family Pharmacy have received letters with information that the store is closing effective at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, and that pharmacists will be working out of the new Dollar Fresh/Hy-Vee pharmacy at 1345 South Frederick.
If you haven’t completed your 2020 Census questionnaire, do so as soon as possible … by mail, U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jefferson, IN, 47144; Telephone 1-844-330-2020; or online at 2020census.Gov.
For those of you who love zucchini or have an over-abundance, here is an easy recipe shared by former co-worker Di Dahl:
Zucchini Lemon Bread
1¾ cups flour
¾ cup sugar
1 (3.5) box instant lemon pudding mix
¾ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
2 eggs
¾ cup milk
½ cup vegetable oil
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup shredded zucchini
zest of one lemon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray one 8x4 loaf (bread) pan.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine flour, pudding mix, baking powder, soda and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, milk, oil, lemon juice and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in zucchini and lemon zest. Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake for 50-55 minutes or test with a toothpick. The toothpick should come out clean when the bread is thoroughly baked. Cool for 15 minutes before removing from pan to cool completely. Once cooled, drizzle loaf with glaze.
Glaze
½ cup powdered sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. lemon zest.
Drizzle over bread. Enjoy!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.
Notice that COVID-19 numbers in Fayette County are climbing. Stay safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear your mask, if not for yourself, for those you love.
Have a beautiful week.