“Some days you gotta lay low” that was a favorite saying of my late cousin Joe. I thought about him the other day when I decided to “lay low” and stay in. The weather was not too bad and the sun was shining but it was a “lay low” kinda day.
So what do you do on a lay low day? Clean house, bake, laundry, sort newspapers, magazines? No, none of the above. Decided to go through old receipts … some dating back to the 90s! Had a receipt from Fairbank Furniture for carpeting (which has been replaced) one for a new kitchen sink, and one for a sofa and love seat (also replaced) but handed down to a relative and still in fairly good shape, and precious greeting cards … including some from Sarah when she was a toddler and a Christmas card from James, which brought tears and laughter. The card read “To a Special Wife.” Hmm … were there other wives who were not special? The cards were put back in the same place.
Sorry I missed some special events last week … birthdays, Faye Iverson, a former ODR co-worker, Jan. 15; Butch Robinson and Carol Tousley, Jan. 18; Rose Newton, Jan. 19; Phyllis Bell, Jan. 29; Teresa Pirillo Buckman, Jan. 30; Kerrie Kunkle and Beryl Latham, Jan. 31. Anniversaries, John and Jane Michaels, Phoenix. Jan. 18; Merlin and Lucille Goedken, Jan. 20; Phyllis and LaVerne Lentz, 65th, Jan. 24; Lenore and Dan Ohl, Jan. 28. Best wishes to all!
How good it was to read stories about Chad Benter of VanDenover Jewelry and Mike Leo, Leo’s Italian Restaurant, these past days. Knew them both when they were toddlers! Thanks to Chad for the free ring repair and to Mike for all the “freebies.” Thanks, too, to the nice young man who helped me to my car the other day. Chivalry is alive!
Real home-baked treats at the Senior Dining Center breakfast hour this week have been courtesy of Teresa Miculinich, Norma Stewart and Dee Brandt. Joan Ford, Millie Jensen and Josie and Gary Walrath also shared goodies.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Sympathy to the families of Larry Hosto and Doris Butler Rademaker, West Union, and all who have died. Larry and Doris were former ODR colleagues. Larry in the early 2000s and Doris, in the late 40s and early 50s.
Have a beautiful week! Pray for our national and world leaders.
P.S. If you have been watching the impeachment hearings on television, you heard the word “pettyfoggin.” According to my Webster’s Dictionary the word “pettyfogger” means an inferior lawyer, especially one employed on mean or petty cases or resorting to small or tricky methods; or petty fogger, a trickster for gain.