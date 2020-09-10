Today marks the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in 2011. The day is now remembered as Patriot Day.
b-b-b
Brrr! It really is too soon to turn up the heat and get out the warm clothing. Autumn begins Sept. 22.
b-b-b
Happy birthday today. Sept. 11, to former co-worker and ODR sports editor, Richard Fridley, now editor at the Hampton newspaper. Happy Sept. 14 birthday to great-great nephew Addison Swaab; Sept. 16, Norma Stewart; Sept. 17, Charlie Hutchison; and Sept. 18, Marilyn Gallo.
b-b-b
Sunday, Sept. 13 is Grandparents Day. Sept. 17 is Constitution Day and Sept 18 is Cheeseburger Day.
b-b-b
Happy 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 19 to Anna Mae and Paul Ryan.
b-b-b
The 11th annual Labor Day weekend barbecue cookout was held Sunday, hosted by neighbors Anthony Ricchio and Jared Gage. Judges for the contest, which featured pork shoulder, were Geno Hart, Canton, Minn., and Barbara and Charles “Chuck” Geilenfeld, Oelwein. The Gage entry was declared first place and Tony Waleski, second. Runners up were Ricchio and Cory Wierck. Matt Dales and Brittany Scheckles won the side dish entry with their bagel dip. Other participants were Justin Johnson, Jason Hoveland, Sean Emory, Josh Johnson. Anthony brought over a tray of assorted “samples,” which were tasty.
b-b-b
Great-great nephews, Elias, Nolan and Treyton Kubert, stopped by on their way home to St. Paul Monday morning. (They were accompanied by their mother, Jonnika.) They had spent the holiday weekend with grandparents Pam and Duane Ohrt and other family members.
b-b-b
Great-grandson Seth Peterson called from Cedar Rapids the other morning. He was telling me about his morning routine. Of course, his mother, Sarah, was in the background. Seth will celebrate his golden birthday Oct. 3.
b-b-b
Garden harvest is dwindling so be sure to check out the Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. today. The market is located in Orville Christophel Park, behind the log cabin in the south parking lot.
b-b-b
Belated Sept. 3 birthday wishes to Emily Pirillo Cowdrick, Lilburn, Ga. Personal to Bob C., I have your note tacked to the computer to enjoy all the nice things you said about the ODR. Thank you for being a faithful reader!
b-b-b
Sorry to learn that Pizza Hut is closing. We had many pleasant meals there over the years. Jim loved the veggie pizzas when we stopped after Saturday night Mass. Also sorry to learn Ereta is closing.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Thomas “Tom” Miller and Walter Graesch and all who have lost loved ones. Walt was a high school classmate. We would meet for breakfast with Claire Harrington and the late Braulic Caballero and often the late Vi Sims, a neighbor of Braulic’s many years ago. Walt was also a regular at the KC Wednesday night meals.
b-b-b
Archbishop Michael Jackels, the Rev. Ray Atwood, Deacon Jim Patera and the Rev. Richard Kuhn, Epworth, a former pastor at Sacred Heart, took part in the funeral mass for Deacon Richard Gehrke at Sacred Heart last Friday. Many area deacons were also present for the service and the reception at the Columbus Club following the burial service in Woodlawn Cemetery.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe.