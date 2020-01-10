Here we are into a new year … getting used to writing 2020. Thanks to Lyle Miller for the calendars, especially the yearlong wall calendar! Did you know 2020 is Leap Year?
Robocalls are mixed with political calls these days. Rachel was the gal calling about credit cards, now it’s Nancy pestering about Medicare. When will these calls end?
Birthday greetings today, Jan. 10, to Garland Moore, and Jan. 11 to Russ Cirksena and Marlene Kortenkamp. And happy 93rd birthday wishes to Mercedes (Mert) Duffy. Belated Jan. 7 wishes to Mary Rubino Monaco.
It was good to visit with Chris Stewart Hurley, Des Moines, (or is it Pleasant Hill?) and her daughters, Becca and Abby, when they were guests of her mother, Norma Stewart at the Senior Dining Center last week. It was good to see Mary Heims the other day. Her parents, Tom and Katherine Berger, lived a couple of houses down the street many years ago.
Thanks to Anthony and Jesse who took care of the snow the last snow days. Anthony has a new snowplow and the boys were trying it out. It works very well! And Anthony even made a path to the bird feeder! What wonderful neighbors! I am blessed!
Another good friend, Ralph (Woody) Woodward delivered several old Sacred Heart Church directories the other day and also a delicious jar of preserves.
The happy coffee goers providing treats at the Senior Dining Center have been Rose Moser, Lila Grummit, Teresa Miculinich, Joan Ford, Norma Stewart and Millie Jessen. Thanks to Millie for a trip down the ages. She brought in a copy of the Aug. 4, 1995 ODR.
Have an update on Duane Olsen who became ill while on a vacation to Colorado Springs. He is now on second floor at MercyOne-Oelwein.
Nice to receive New Year calls from Bill Bronn, Randalia; John and Jane Michaels, Phoenix; and Janet Warnstadt Wall, Irving, Texas.
We hope the snowbirds are enjoying stays at their winter homes, but we have enjoyed a fairly mild winter so far. The snow makes the Christmas decorations look pretty! We are awaiting the first blizzard of the season. October and November were rainy, snowy, windy and cold, but January hasn’t been too bad.
Exchanged pleasantries with a nice young man who said he was related to Robin and Larry Steffen, the Schnors and Lennons, the other day.
Mark your calendars for next Friday, Jan. 17. Axiom, a brass quintet, will be at the Williams Center for the Arts. Program starts at 7 p.m.
Sympathy to the families of Charles (Chuck) DeTimmerman, Zach Reaves, Delores (Dee) Crowley Palmer, Riverside, California, Vincent Haas, and Peter D. Greco, and all who have lost loved ones. Pete was a childhood friend … we were classmates through graduation! His funeral is today. Vincent Haas, 93, who died Jan. 4, was the brother of Anna May Ryan, Oelwein. His funeral was today at St. Patrick’s Church, Waukon. It was good to visit with family and friends of Steve Strawn last week. Often it is the only time we get to see across town friends.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week! Pray for peace in the world.