Happy Friday the 13th! The next one will be in December.
The Three Redneck Tenors will be performing at the Williams Center tonight. The program begins at 7 p.m. The next program will be Saturday, Oct. 5 and will be “Rumours Tribute Show.”
Happy Sept. 14 birthday wishes to great-nephew Addison Swaab, a freshman at Iowa State University!
The first anniversary of Ma and Pa’s Diner will be observed Sept. 14 with many specials at the restaurant.
Happy Sept. 16 birthday greetings to Norma Stewart. Norma is the volunteer holding together coffee and lunch times at the Senior Dining Center. Participants at the Senior Dining Center appreciate all her time and work and that of all the volunteers.
The morning breakfast group at the SDC enjoys Norma’s baked treats. Her homemade goodies hit the spot. This week we had treats from Millie Jessen, and fresh peaches from Teresa Miculinich.
To Norma, Bill, Dan, Mike and Dianna and Charlie thanks so much for the broccoli, beans, pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers. Thanks to you we are eating healthy!
The Sorority Sisters traveled to Manchester Monday afternoon where Ellen Howard was the hostess. She gave a most interesting program on Camp Courageous. One year, Iowa Beta Sigma Phi chapters adopted the Camp as a service project. A former Oelwein resident, the late Leo Greco, noted bandleader, was an honorary board member for many years. He was a great promoter of the Camp Courageous pineapple and fruitcake sales. Before the hostess served dessert, the members went to the site of the annual Camp Courageous garage sale where they saw the many volunteers sorting through donations.
We were happy to join the many relatives and friends of Rosie and Kent Casey as they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the American Legion hall last Sunday. The grandchildren were the hosts. The refreshments were delicious!
Personal to Janet H. Thanks for your kind note! What do you do if you do not have “You Tube?”
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones. It was good to see and visit with the family and friends of Don Steimel at the Celebration of Life event at the Knights of Columbus last Saturday.
Have a beautiful week!