Easter is over. Thanks to those who made it possible to watch church services via social media and television.
Carryout meals and treats from Nancy and Lyle Miller and Barbara and Chuck Geilenfeld and Norma Stewart were much appreciated.
It was good to hear from relatives, John and Jane Michaels, Phoenix, and the Corkery cousins, Patti and Larry Larsen, also of Phoenix and Cheri Corkery Langill, Papillion, who called with Easter greetings. Lucia Bacci Francioni emailed greetings from Terranuova, Italy. Had an Easter card and note from former classmate, Richard (Dick) Chado, Upland, Calif. He is still roller skating at 90! (He owns several rinks and other businesses in California.) His parents owned the skating rink over the present Dollar General Store way back when we were in high school.
Enjoyed a special video of niece Jonnika Ohrt Kubert and her husband, Gary, and sons, Elias and Nolan, singing “Alleluia.” It was beautiful! Their number three son, Treyton, was in preschool when the tape was made.
Caught a television segment of P.J. Harrington, his wife Pam and several family members preparing meals for the elderly and shut-ins Easter Sunday. P.J., son of Anna Mary and Claire Harrington, Oelwein, is the owner of Checkers in Cedar Rapids. A friend Scotty Welsh approached him about the meal idea, and with donations, plan to continue the project as long as necessary. Welsh was pictured in front of Checkers in the Cedar Rapids Gazette Wednesday.
Apologies and belated birthday wishes to Dick Klapperich who celebrated April 11 and godchild Jennifer McCarty Cindrich, April 14. Happy birthday April 19 to Loretta Treptow and Virginia Roete, April 20 to Michelle Hurst, and happy 90th April 22 to classmate Walt Graesch. Happy anniversary April 21 to Jolissa and Rick Corbett, Freeport, Ill. And early April 28 birthday wishes to Jolissa.
Tammy and Gary John Walrath, Tomball, Texas, welcomed a son Wednesday morning, April 15. The baby, named Keenan Marshall, weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. He joins sisters, Lucy and Ellary. Grandparents are Josie and Gary Walrath of Oelwein.
John Pirillo, who has been living in Thailand, called from Los Angeles, Wednesday. John has been in the states on business. He hopes to visit relatives in Chicago and Georgia after the pandemic, before returning to Thailand.
Even in this pandemic, though not many others are, telemarketers are working. Am tired hearing about my car repairs and credit card services being stopped if I don’t pay … haven’t had any political calls … yet!
Catching up on television time was surprised to learn that the handsome young man in a few “Facts of Life” and “The Golden Girls” re-runs was George Clooney!
Thanks to that nice Jerry Buhr of investment fame for sharing an interesting item from the New York Times about James Hatch. Jim, the son of the late Mac and Eunice Hatch, longtime Oelwein residents, died in Manhattan at the age of 91, Feb. 14. He was a member of the Oelwein High School class of 1946 and attended several of the OHS and Sacred Heart class reunions. Jim was a historian of black culture. His wife, Camille Billops, was a filmmaker. Both were well-known in New York. Camille died last June. Jim is survived by a son, Dion Hatch, and a daughter, Susan Blankenship and a grandson. We had many fun times at the reunions at the home of Dorothy and the late Don Fauser in Elgin.
Was shocked to hear from niece Judy of Independence when she called Monday morning to say her husband, Tom Erickson, had died that morning. Tom had a pacemaker recently but looked the picture of health.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathies to the families of Tom Erickson, Vi Lundry, Ken Meyer and Rod Cameron and all who have died.
Keep safe. Pray for an end to this horrible virus.