Finally, the leaves have changed from green to gorgeous red, orange and yellow! Last week the yards and lawns were being mowed, and this week they are being raked. The colors are very pretty. Just drive around town to see them. Several red leaf trees are near the former library building and there are some in Woodlawn Cemetery, as well as around the corner from our place.
Coffee and lunch participants at the Senior Dining Center helped Everett Gunderson celebrate his 88th birthday last Thursday. He was serenaded with the birthday song at both gatherings. He also treated to doughnuts for the morning group. Diners enjoyed turkey, dressing, broccoli and Jell-O salad and cake and ice cream at lunchtime.
Happy birthday Oct. 29 to Sheila Bryan and Oct. 31, Nellie Grasso and Marion Link! Happy Nov. 2 birthday wishes to Dr. Darwin Jack who will be 98 and Sharon Carnicle who will be 80.
Monday is National Cat Day and Oct. 29, National Chocolate Day.
Jerry Buhr will tell of the Oelwein Chemical Company, OCCO, when the Oelwein Area Historical Society meets at the museum Tuesday, Oct. 29. Finger food potluck at 6 p.m. followed by meeting and program. All are welcome.
Mark your calendars for Nov. 2 … daylight saving time ends … “fall behind, spring ahead” and Nov. 5, city /school elections.
Happy retirement to Kim Haar who leaves his post with the City of Oelwein after 40 years!
Modern technology has left many of us behind, especially me. I still consider a computer an electric typewriter. As to telephones, some cell phones are nice … nice to have in case of an emergency, power outage, etc. The other day the landline flashed a message: check AC power. What the heck is AC power? Discovered what I consider an adapter must be AC power and it was connected to the telephone and to an outlet. The connection on the phone was frayed. So, I removed it and began a search for a replacement. Where to find one in a hurry? Tried the hardware store where the staff was so helpful, but no adapter like the one needed. Mr. Becker at the Bargain House has everything, but alas, no adapter. So, I went next door to Goodwill and guess what? That nice Beth, the new manager, had just what I needed! Thank you for saving the day, Beth. By the way, the store has been rearranged and everything looks great!
For those of us who did not study Latin or take a law course, “quid pro quo” according to an old Thorndike and Barnhart dictionary means: compensation, something for something in return, tit for tat.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Gene Heitz and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week and a safe Halloween!