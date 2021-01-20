Hail to the Chief! Inauguration ceremonies for the 46th president of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, are underway as this is being written. Wonder how many young people are missing their daily cartoons because adults want to watch history in the making? Here’s to the new administration!
b-b-b
Today is Respect Life Day. National Pie Day is Jan. 23 and Peanut Butter Day will be Jan. 24.
b-b-b
The snow cover has provided a “holiday-ish” air for those colorful outdoor decorations. They are really attractive on cold winter nights. And some of us still have indoor decorations, waiting for that nudge to take them down. Hmm … red hearts on the tree would be okay for Valentine’s Day.
b-b-b
As I often remind the children, isn’t it Christmas every day? And a gift from Donna DeBartolo, Colorado of Springs, proved that this week. A package of Italian goodies, including sardella (Italian caviar) arrived after a detour to Washington. Donna mailed the package priority mail on Jan. 4 … it was to arrive Jan. 8 … it arrived Jan. 14. And every morsel was delicious! Donna is the niece of my late childhood friend and classmate, Anne Pirillo Rosenstiel. Her grandparents were the late James and Giovanni (Joan) Pirillo. Donna’s late parents were Mary and Don DeBartolo of Des Moines. Donna wasn’t born when her aunt Anne, my sister Anne and I, would spend time at the DeBartolo home when we were pre-teens. Her brother Jim (Goo Goo) remembers though!
b-b-b
And writing about snow, thanks to the kindness of friends, neighbors and relatives for snow removal. It is much appreciated.
b-b-b
Happy first birthday wishes Jan. 24 to great-great niece, Arlo Jeanne Corbett, Freeport, Ill., and happy 66th wedding anniversary wishes that day to LaVerne and Phyllis Lentz, Aurora. Happy birthday Jan. 31 to Kerrie Kunkle, that sweet-voiced daughter of city editor Deb. Belated Jan. 19 birthday wishes to Rose Newton, and belated 80th birthday wishes Jan. 18 to Norman (Butch) Robinson.
b-b-b
A card shower is being planned for Judy Bouska to mark her 99th birthday, which will be Tuesday, Feb. 2. Judy, a former Oelwein resident, now resides at 214 Washington Street, Apt. 1001, Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Ninety-nine cards would surely make her day!
b-b-b
Birthday wishes Feb. 2 to Helen Hillman, Shirley Davis, Dennis Homan, Father Anthony Aiello, Des Moines and Luann Pirillo, California. Also Jorianne Ohrt Rechkemmer, Feb. 3. Lila Grummit, Feb. 4; Bill Kuhn, Feb. 5; and Audrey Gilson, Feb. 6.
b-b-b
Congratulations to Bob and Emily Pirillo Cowdrick, Lilburn, Ga., who have welcomed their first grandchild! Their son, Kyle and his wife, Sharon, Atlanta, are the parents of a daughter, Margot Domene, born Jan. 9.
b-b-b
Had the nicest telephone visit with Elodia (Dodie) Etringer, Dunkerton, the other day. Met Dodie, a beautiful Italian woman, when she came to an Italian-American celebration in Oelwein many years ago. She and her husband, Don, have attended many of those events over the years. Because of the coronavirus, the observance, like so many other events, was canceled this year. But Dodie, like so many friends, has been on my mind so I did what the telephone companies encourage to do “reach out and touch someone.” Dodie is dong great but said Don had been recovering from serious back surgery. Now, I have other calls to make.
b-b-b
Chuckled to myself the other evening … it was kind of early, but I was getting ready to retire for the night … looked at the clock and recalled that many years ago that would have been the time to go out!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Delores Miehe Schmitt, Patricia Larson Latham, Connie Walker Oakes and Deloris Gusta Morris and all who have lost loved ones. Have many fond memories of Deloris Morris. One that I especially enjoy sharing is the trip to Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry. (I often accompanied my late sister, Grace West, who was the executive secretary, and board members to many hairdresser conventions.) Carole Tracy, Dubuque, and the late Nancy Welter, Cedar Rapids, were part of the group. It was a very hot day and we stopped for ice cream. Deloris opted out. As we sat enjoying the refreshments, Deloris stood up and questioned, “Isn’t anyone going to give me lick?” Rest in peace, dear friend!
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wash your hand. Sanitize. Wear a mask. Pray.