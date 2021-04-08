“Spring has sprung,
Grass has ris,
Wonder where my jacket is?”
Remembered this little ditty recited on the way to Parkside grade school days. The boys would often be without jackets and the ever-caring teachers would send them home to get them because it was still a bit too chilly. Ah, those were the days!
The grass has turned green and the rain has made it grow. It won’t be too long before the lawn mowers will be whirring!
Check the Events Calendar for what’s going on … remember it’s Hootenanny time at the Oelwein Coliseum every Friday, including tonight, from 6-9 p.m., unless otherwise announced.
Wedding anniversary wishes today to granddaughter Sarah Jeanne and Shane Peterson. Happy April 10 birthday to Mabel Garcia.
Mark your calendar for the annual Oelwein Area Historical Society Soup and Pie Nite. This will be a drive-thru event on Thursday, April 15, at the museum on Second Ave. S.E., located south of Arnold Motor Supply from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Chicken noodle and ham and bean soup and pumpkin, cherry and apple pie will be available, all for only $8.
Today is National Unicorn Day and Saturday will be National Siblings Day. April 11 will be National Pet Day and Monday, April 12, National Grilled Cheese Day. April 15 will be Jackie Robinson and National High Five Day.
It was so good to see friends at Easter Mass, social distancing, masks and all! Enjoyed an Easter telephone visit with John and Jane Michaels, Phoenix.
During this pandemic, many have complained about loneliness, depression, weight gain etc. I decided to complain about my height. Must have lost an inch because some dresses and skirts are way too long! I remember my doctor saying, “You know, with every birthday …” Okay, so I’m getting shorter because I’m getting older???
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Be safe. Sanitize. Wear a mask. Vaccinate!