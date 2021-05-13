The first Farmers Market of the season gets underway today. Hours are from 8-11 a.m. on Friday and 3-6 p.m. Monday. The market is located in the south parking lot near the Log Cabin in Orville Christophel Park, east of the Coliseum. You can’t miss it … there are signs along the way!
Happy birthday today, May 14, to Frances Potter and happy birthday May 22 to her mother, Consuela (Connie) Ledesma. Happy birthday Sunday to Jeff. Happy May 20 birthday greetings to Nolan Kubert, Audrey Carlson and Greg Loban; May 22, dear friend and classmate Betty Luther Baum; May 23, Peggy Watkins and May 24, Jamie Leo.
Belated 62nd anniversary wishes to Margaret and George Minton who were married 62 years on May 10. Happy anniversary May 24 to Verlene and George Malven.
The anniversary of the May 15, 1968 tornado is Saturday, May 15. Maynard and Charles City were also hit by the tornado.
May 16 is International Day of Living Together in Peace; Bike to Work Day will be Friday, May 21.
Can’t believe I missed Nurses’ Week … so many wonderful nurses in hospitals, nursing homes and care centers, schools, doctors’ offices, and businesses. I remember many great nurses, along with the Sisters of Mercy, at the hospital and in recent years, Melinda, Deb, Linda, Eileen, and so many others. All those who offer TLC are Saints!
How nice of Ted Vorwald to fill me in on The Fairbank Islander, a publication of the Fairbank Community Club. The newspaper, begun over a year ago, is published the first Wednesday of each month and is free to residents of Fairbank and Oran. The paper, printed by the Oelwein Publishing Company, is also available at several businesses, including Casey’s and Kwik Star in Oelwein. Stories and photos are provided by staff members who all have writing experience and volunteers in the community. Good job!
Don’t you love the smell of blossoming lilacs and newly mowed lawns?
Keep the sick, the shut-is and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Get vaccinated.