Happy 63rd birthday wishes today, Aug. 28, to Robert (Bob) Cowdrick, Lilburn, Georgia, Bob, an out-of-state subscriber and reader, is the husband of Emily Pirillo. Emily is daughter of the late Louis and Angela Leo Pirillo of Oelwein.
We usher in the month of September next Tuesday. Flower is the aster and gemstone, sapphire. September is National Chicken, Coupon, Honey, Piano, Rice, Sewing, Childhood Cancer, and Healthy Aging Month.
Emma M. Nutt, the first woman telephone operator, was born on Sept. 1, 1878. How many people today can remember a telephone operator let alone a corded telephone???
Happy 36th wedding anniversary wishes Tuesday, Sept. 1, to daughter Jan and son-in-law Tab Sly. They were married on my late mother’s 84th birthday in 1984.
Happy golden wedding anniversary wishes Sept. 5 to Pat and John O’Brien.
Welcome “home” to Beverly Baker Hansen who has returned to make her permanent home in Oelwein. She and her late husband, Robert (Bob), who died in 2018, were1953 graduates of Oelwein High School. Bev is the daughter of the late Virginia Baker Robertson. Many Oelweinites will recall that Virginia organized the first Senior Citizens group in Oelwein and was president of the group for many years. She was also instrumental in restoring the flower gardens at City Park. Her efforts were later taken over by the late Dick and Gene Heldt. Virginia shared a piece of the Berlin Wall with me … via Bev. (Bev’s daughter, who is in the military, was stationed in Germany.)
And on the fourth day, Mail! Three days with no mail, (luckily the ODR was in the box) but Saturday brought magazines, junk mail, etc. And we’ve had lots of mail since. Guess it’s true, many of us are never satisfied unless we complain about something! Our mail carriers are the best! I appreciate them and all the postal workers!
Glad the political conventions are behind us and the general election is just around the corner. Too bad the in-between campaigns have to last so long!
Sometimes the computer and printer have stubborn streaks and do not follow through on commands. Was about to trash the printer the other day when I thought it was time to change the cartridge. Took it out, gave it a shake and reinstalled it. Still no good print. Repeated the procedure a second time. Then I took a good look and realized that some dumb bunny had forgotten to remove the seal on the cartridge! All’s well that ends well!
Thanks to Ann Allen for bread, most of all the pleasant visit on the porch swing. Appreciation to Norman and Gretchen, Anthony L., Al B. and Diane S. for produce and goodies and to Matt Vogel. Bless you!
No Italian-American Heritage celebration this year. Will miss seeing the out-of- state and out-of-town friends. I will definitely miss the Italian goodies that Donna DeBartolo of Colorado Springs and her family baked.
Sorry to learn of the deaths of the Rev. Joseph L. Hauer, 69, of Dubuque, on Aug. 20; His parents were the late Gregory and Bernice Hauer, West Union; the Rev. Kenneth Stecher, 57, Waterloo, who served at parishes in Oelwein and Sumner, died Aug. 12; the Rev. Harold Drexler, 98, who was a pastor at Volga and Wadena, died Aug. 12; and Sister Philomena Husak, 98, who taught at Sacred Heart School in Oelwein, died Aug.19. Sympathy to their families and to Susan Crandall at the loss of her mother, and to all who have lost loved ones.
The Witness, the publication of the Archdiocese of Dubuque has informed readers that it will cease publication with the Oct. 3 issue. Dan Russo, no relation, has been the editor. I will miss the weekly paper.
Some residents lost power Sunday for a few hours. Just think how lucky it wasn’t for weeks like those who lived through the Derecho!
Trust classes at schools and colleges are going well.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Sanitize, wash your hands, wear a mask.