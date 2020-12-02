It’s beginning to look like Christmas and Oelwein is ready with a modified Old Tyme Christmas in progress. Check the paper for details. Fireworks are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Do drive around town to see all the colorful outdoor holiday decorations and lights. And do invite an elderly friend to join you! The decorations at the home of Pam and Jesse Ledesma light up the neighborhood.
Happy St. Nicholas Day Sunday, Dec. 6. It is also the day to light the second Advent candle. Christmas falls on a Friday this year. (So does Jan. 1, 2021.)
Happy birthday Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor anniversary) to Gerald Buhr and Lois Boies; Dec. 8, Jeannie Kalb; and 90th birthday to Gwen Williams Dec. 12. Happy 50th anniversary to Bev and Terry Pepin Saturday, Dec. 5; anniversary wishes to nieces and nephews, Pam and Duane Ohrt on Dec. 9 and Barbara and Jim Ferrari, Dec. 12. Happy Dec. 11 birthday wishes to granddaughter, Sarah Jeanne Peterson, and brother-in-law, Don Ahrens.
Belated Nov. 29 birthday to Jan Lorenz and belated anniversary wishes Nov. 28 to Garland and Dave Moore.
Looking for Christmas decorations found an old envelope stuffed with receipts. There was one from the late Les Moeller for a bathroom remodel; two from Montgomery Ward for I don’t know what, but signed by the late Mary Adams, and the other signed by Gaylen Rundle. And there was one from Preston Lumber. Yes, they were old … like from the 70s! (I did toss them.)
Telemarketer calls this week were for computer software, car warranty and card services. Not one from “John Joseph.” Don’t these people get tired of making these calls? And hopefully the Medicare television and mail commercials will end by the Dec. 7 deadline.
Daughter Jan replaced the light in the fiber optic Christmas tree which gave James so much pleasure. Now it’s glowing again so I can enjoy it.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe; Wash your hands, sanitize and wear your mask.