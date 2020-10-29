Goodness time does fly! Halloween is almost here, as is the end of Daylight Saving Time and long-awaited Election Day.
If your children are out for Halloween, please make sure they are safe. National Corn Candy Day is Oct. 31. My favorite Halloween candy is the yellow and black wrapped peanut butter kisses.
Remember to turn the clock BACK one hour before retiring Saturday night, Oct. 31. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Who needs a reminder that Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3? If you haven’t voted by mail or in person at the auditor’s office, please go to your polling place Tuesday and VOTE!
Many politicians seeking office should have done the very kind of advertising the Utah gubernatorial candidates did. They chose to concentrate on the issues and not bash each other.
Happy 99th birthday wishes Saturday to Marian Link and Nov. 2 to Dr. Darwin Jack. Happy Nov. 4 birthday to Sister Susan O’Connor; Nov. 5, Don O’Hara; and Nov. 7, Tony Harmon.
World Series games remind me of the pools at the ODR way back when. The late Bob Thein, who worked in the composing room, and I had a bet. He lost and paid me in pennies in a half-empty syrup bottle. (I called him a sore looser!)
November flower is the calendula, cosmos and gem, opal. November is Diabetes, Epilepsy Awareness, Lung Cancer, National Adoption, Alzheimer’s, American-Indian Heritage, Healthy Skin, Hospice and Marrow Awareness and Peanut Butter Lovers Month.
Drove up 7th Ave. N.W. the other day and saw that the former Tangeri house was taken down. Nick and Carpetta lived there until they moved to Kansas to be near their son, Dr. Anthony, who was on the staff at Menniger’s Clinic.
Sorry to learn that Delish is closing. It was a nice cozy eating place. Attended many happy events there. The best to Deb and Ziana.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Change the clocks Saturday. VOTE TUESDAY.
Be safe, wash your hands, wear a mask and pray.