Just think, it will be Christmas in five days! And Saturday will be the first day of winter!
b-b-b
The last candle in the Advent Wreath is lighted this weekend.
b-b-b
Happy Dec. 21 birthday to Dave Moore and happy Merry Christmas birthdays to cousin Vonnie Doyle, and Ron Sirpless and Carol Nielsen and my childhood friends, Joe Leo and Betty Trocino Steffen.
b-b-b
Belated birthday wishes to Tom McMillan, who celebrated Dec. 14. My birthday book tells me Virgie Schellhorn has a birthday Dec. 20, Anna Mae Ryan, Dec. 22, and Sue Buhr, Dec. 29. Happy birthday to all and many more!
b-b-b
Great to have telephone visits with Corkery cousins, Patti Larsen, Scottsdale, and Cheri Langill, Omaha. (Patti was visiting Cheri) and former Oelwein resident and longtime friend, Loretta Aiello, Des Moines, sister of the Rev. Anthony Aiello. Her late brother, Sam, was a classmate.
b-b-b
Good to see Steve Milder the other day. I recall when he and area coaches would stop by the ODR to visit Mike Mahoney and other sports editors. Nice to meet Barb Arndt’s son, Steve, who has returned to Oelwein to make his home, and her grandson, Austin, son of Dick and Kim Arndt, who now makes his home in Urbandale. Have to go to the grocery store to see neighbor Pam Ledesma. By the way, thanks to those kind folks at Fareway, Tom, Jerry and Janice M.
b-b-b
Enjoyed a nice afternoon with friends at Arlington Place. Refreshments are always delicious!
b-b-b
Thanks to the volunteers at the Senior Dining Center for a wonderful Christmas party and meal Wednesday. Treats these past days have been courtesy of Beverly Smith, Gerry Kane, Josie and Gary Walrath, Joan Ford and Norma Stewart. A speedy recovery to Norma!
b-b-b
Christmas memories are wonderful … from childhood to adulthood … Santa Claus in the form of Henry Stiles, Dominic (Squint) Pirillo, Lyle Lamphier, John Greco, Gary Gilson … stockings filled with fruit, candy and nuts, Dad’s peanut game; Mom’s walnut filled figs; her Italian pastries and meatless Christmas Eve meal; Midnight Mass, visits from Sam and Ethlyn Mazziotti after Mass; a coal filled stocking, which still hangs on Jeff’s bedroom door, cards and newsy letters from friends … yes, I enjoy reading Christmas letters.
b-b-b
The mischievous gremlin who lives in this computer has been on a rampage! Thanks to Deb Kunkle, the gremlin, hopefully, has been sent to where naughty gremlins go. I miss the old computer.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Rollyn Schroeder, Patricia A. Smith, Father Michael Tauke and all who have lost loved ones. Father Mike, as he liked to be called, served at Sacred Heart many years ago. Jim and I would see him often when we took my late cousin, Kaye Pirillo Doyle, to see her doctor at the Waverly hospital. We were also saddened at the death of Hayden Fry, longtime Iowa University football coach. Jim, Jeff and Jan all have his autograph, thanks to the late Dr. John Leo.
b-b-b
A blessed and Merry Christmas to you and yours! Buona Natale!