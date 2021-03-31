It’s April already! Today is Good Friday. Tomorrow will be Holy Saturday and Sunday will be Easter. A happy and blessed Easter to all.
Did area gardeners plant potatoes today?
April flower is the sweet pea or daisy and gemstone, diamond. April is: National Poetry, Autism Awareness, Stress Awareness and National Donate Life Month.
April 4 is Hug a Newsperson Day (Hugs to Deb W., Deb K. and Deb D.) April 5 is Deep Dish Pizza Day; April 7 is National Beer, National Walking and World Health Day. National Siblings Day will be observed April 10.
Happy April 5 birthday wishes to Marian McIntosh and April 6, Shirley Maillie. Greetings to Dick Klapperich who will celebrate his birthday April 11. Happy anniversary April 9 to Sarah Jeanne and Shane Peterson. Happy retirement to Bill Rosenstiel, North Mankato, Minn., after 40 plus years in the agricultural business. The Rosenstiels are former Oelwein residents.
A reminder to Church Women United … today is the annual Good Friday Bake Sale. However, due to covid, this year it will be a bakeless bake sale. Monetary donations will be appreciated and may be dropped into the collection baskets at your church with the designated notation “CWU bakeless bake sale” or you may contact an officer or call Jean Baldwin at 283-3780.
Another reminder … coming soon, 10-digit telephone dialing! Telephone companies will be reminding users that beginning Oct. 24, the area code and the telephone number must be used when making telephone calls. In some areas the change will start April 24.
Godspeed to Dr. Ann and Dr. Dan Pelc who have moved to Marion. They were very active in the community and will be missed. Dr. Ann resigned her pharmacist position at Mercy Hospital last month and Dr. Dan retired from his dentistry practice several years ago. He was an extraordinary minister (distributer of communion) at Sacred Heart Church. We wish them well in their new home.
Had a nice telephone chat the other day with former residents, Peggy Watkins (and Lyonel), who now make their home in Minnesota. Also chatted with cousin Norman Nabholz, West Union.
An adorable floral Easter bunny sits on the dining room table. A million thanks to Deb Kunkle, who is recovery satisfactorily after a hospital stay. She sent me flowers when I should have sent flowers to her!
Enjoyed a brief pre-Easter visit with three-year-old great grandson, Seth, the other day. He had fun finding eggs which had been hidden before his arrival. Reminded me of the days eggs were hidden for his mom, Sarah.
If you placed arrangements in the cemetery, you might want to check on them. These windy days have caused many floral arrangements in cemeteries to become loose and tossed about.
Sympathy to the families of Sandra Bailey and Judith Campbell Pritchard and all those who have lost loved ones. Judy was the sister of former ODR coworker Faye Iverson, and also Jim Campbell and Carol Damon. Judy, one of the little Campbell kids, worked in the gift shop at the casino in Marquette. We often stopped to visit with her on our outings to Marquette.
Get your vaccine. Stay safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and sanitize.
Happy Easter!