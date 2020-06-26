“Summertime and the living is easy …” I think that’s a line in an oldie-but-goodie song of long ago … Guess what? Found a calendar that noted summer begins June 20, which was last Saturday. I always thought summer began June 21.
Hootenanny tonight at the Coliseum from 6-9 p.m.
Another event is slated for Saturday, June 27, at the Coliseum from 3 to 9 p.m. It will be a fundraiser for two-year-old Easton Lindeman, who is battling cancer. He is the son of Cory and Samantha Lindeman and grandson of Joanna and Charles Howell. A meal will be available for a freewill donation with curbside carryout service from 4 to 5 p.m. Orders should be placed ahead with Karen at 563-920-9996 or Randy, 563-920-0992. A bake sale and both a live and silent auction will be part of the event.
Happy 50th anniversary wishes June 27 to Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera.
Can you believe Wednesday will be July?? The fourth will be Saturday. Check the paper for any special observances in the area. And speaking of the paper, please return to a print ODR Monday edition soon. We miss our in-hand paper!
Editor’s note: The Oelwein Daily Register will return to publishing a Monday hardcopy newspaper on July 6. Thank you readers for your continued support through difficult times.
July flower is the larkspur or water lily and the gemstone, ruby.
Happy July 1 birthday wishes to great-niece Jessica Ohrt Swaab and Betty Benter; July 2, Royce King; July 3, great-niece Jonnika Ohrt Kubert, and former classmate and longtime friend, Claire Harrington and Mary Ann DeLong and Dione Truog; and July 5, former co-worker, Cathy Martin. Happy anniversary July 3 to Kay and Ron Sirpless and July 4, Georgia and Charlie Hutchison.
Jesse and Pam Ledesma have an attractive lighted red, white and blue firecracker on display … in keeping with the season.
Paul and Olivia Bradley Yokas welcomed Nolan Bradley, Nov. 19, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20½ inches long. Grandparents are Marsha and Jim Yokas, and Heather and Todd Bradley, Oelwein. Great-grandparents are Maureen and Jerry Nolan and Sandy and Steve Bradley, Oelwein, and Edwin Cole, Galena, Ill. Learned all this after reading about Nolan’s daddy who donated bone marrow for a child with leukemia in the UK.
A new permanent sign marks the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery. Understand it was donated by Dave Sondrol in memory of his parents, Knute and Florence. It is very eye-catching.
Thanks to Chad Benter of VanDenover Jewelry for rosary repair, again, and for following in the footsteps of his father, Dean, and his late grandfather, Jim VanDenover, when he adds, “just say one for me.”
Speedy recovery to Sharon Klink, who had surgery in Rochester; Dottie Buhr who hurt her hip in a fall; to a favorite Fareway check-out clerk, Janice Boies Minton, who had knee surgery: Kay Sirpless, who had stitches in her knee after a fall at home, and to all those recuperating from surgery and other illnesses and mishaps, and to a special friend Regina Lamoureux, Belmond.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Jean Smith and Luella Suhr and all who have lost loved ones.
We joined family, friends and neighbors for the memorial service for Dominic Pirillo last Saturday. It was good to meet his son and to see the Gushee relatives. The pandemic has made it difficult to reach out to those who have lost loved ones during this social distancing period.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Keep those gardens growing in spite of the rain! Remember Farmer’s Market on Friday morning and Monday afternoon in the south parking lot, behind the Log Cabin in Orville Christophel Park.