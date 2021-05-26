Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Bouquets to the American Legion members and the volunteers who helped with the Avenue of Flags and placement of smaller flags on graves of veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery. It is a very impressive scene.
b-b-b
Memorial Day will be May 31. Check the May 27th paper for special observances in Oelwein and Registerland. Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer and this year, thanks to God, and scientists for a vaccine, we can safely return to “normal living.” It has been a memorable year.
b-b-b
Tuesday ushers in the month of June. Flower is the rose or honeysuckle and the gemstone is the pearl. Monthly observances include Safety, Men’s Health, and LGBT Pride.
b-b-b
Happy June 1 birthday greetings to Dr. Anthony Leo; June 3, Janet Wissler; June 4, Helen McSweeney who will be 102; June 6, my sister Anne Strawn, who will be 90, and Barbara Geilenfeld, Marty Stasi and Scott Sieleman. Belated May 25 birthday wishes to Carol Randall.
b-b-b
Happy 68th wedding anniversary wishes June 6 to Claire and Anna Mary Gallo Harrington who were married June 6, 1953.
b-b-b
Next weekend, June 4, 5 and 6, will be the annual Oelwein Celebration Days. Those events are also listed in the Oelwein Daily Register. Check for times.
b-b-b
Do mark Thursday, June 10, on your calendar. The first Party in the Park of the season will be held in Plaza Park next to the Plaza building on West Charles. The Covid-delayed 2020 Woman of the Year will be revealed during the evening. Candidates are Sheila Bryan, Barbara Rundle, Sarah Scheel and Peggy Sherrets.
b-b-b
Enjoyed telephone visits with Georgia Hutchison who called from Arizona and great-great nephew Nolan Kubert, St. Paul. The Hutchisons plan to be back in Prairie duChien in early June.
b-b-b
The first thunderstorm of the season, although very brief, was welcomed Tuesday evening. Inclement weather was also on taps for Thursday.
b-b-b
A chirping sound caught my attention the other day. Surely it had to be the smoke alarm. No, it was the carbon monoxide alarm … it needed a new battery. Reminded me of the smoke alarm episode on a “Friends” television program involving Phoebe. Thankfully Jan came to the rescue and replaced the old battery.
b-b-b
Thanks to Joan Ford, Rachelle Troupe, Cheyene, and Lynn K. for kindnesses.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Janet Brant and Mary Glass and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Do get your vaccination. And do wear your mask if you are requested to do so wherever it is posted.
b-b-b
P.S.
This photo shows how Oelwein gardens looked the last week of May 1947.