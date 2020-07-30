How quickly time flies when you’re having fun! Tomorrow ushers in the new month of August. Flowers of the month are the poppy and gladioli, and gemstone, sardonyx.
August is Cataract Awareness, Children’s Vision and Learning, and National Inventions month. The official signing of the Declaration of Independence took place Aug. 2, 1776 and several signers put their signatures on the document much later. World Wide Web came into being Aug. 1, 1990. The first U.S. census was taken Aug. 1. 1790. The Census is taken every 10 years. Which reminds me, got a notice in the mail the other day prompting me to call in … so I did! It took less than 10 minutes!
Aug. 1 is Mustard Day, Aug. 2, National Friendship, National Coloring Book and National Sisters Day! Aug. 3 is Watermelon Day and Aug. 4 is the birthday of the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, who was born in 1961. National Root Beer Float Day is Aug. 6.
Happy birthday Aug. 3 to dear friend, the Rev. Paul McManus, Winthrop; Aug. 4, Vivian Petrik; Aug. 7, Doris Kempker, who turns 90, and Dot Buhr, who will be 69; Aug. 8, Rosie Casey and Al Baldwin; Aug. 9, great-nephews and niece, the Swaab triplets, Gage, Gavin and Gracyn, who will be10; Aug. 10, Mike Harrington and Mike Kennedy; and Aug. 11, Susie Ricchio.
Belated July 30 birthday wishes to former resident, Mary Ann Looney King. Mary Ann, daughter of the late Tom and Mary Looney, is a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Her address is: 1233 6th St., Apt. 1210, Santa Monica, California, 90401-1616.
Son-in-law Tab Sly celebrated his birthday over the weekend. His daughter, son-in-law, Sarah, Shane and grandson, Seth, Cedar Rapids; his mother, Phyllis Salow, Earlville, sister, Becky Friedmann, Dyersville, relatives and friends Jeff and Jeannie, Barbara and Jim, Di and Kirk Dahl and Chad Dahl helped him celebrate.
Bonnie Elliott invited The Sorority Sisters to tour her husband, Dale’s, flower gardens the other morning. It was a perfect day! The flowers of all kinds, annuals, perennials, potted, hanging, etc., were gorgeous! The vegetable garden looked great, too. And the produce shared was much appreciated. Yes, the women wore masks and practiced social distancing.
You meet so many nice people in cemeteries … live ones like Pat and John McBride … social distancing, of course. It was good to see and visit with Eileen Fagle and her husband recently. Met Eileen years ago. She is a longtime hairdresser.
Had a delightful telephone visit with former classmate Richard (Dick) Chado, Upland, California the other day. Dick is a successful entrepreneur. He has founded many roller rinks, mini malls and sports venues, and like the energy bunny, he still keeps going! He was married to the late Darlene (Tish) King of Oelwein.
Nice story in the Gazette about Checkers Tavern in Cedar Rapids, owned by Oelwein’s PJ Harrington and his wife, Pam.
Questions … where can Oelwein and area residents take cans, bottles for recycling? Are there public rest rooms in Oelwein? Inquiring minds want to know!
Editor’s note: As of this writing, there is a can redemption center located southeast of Fayette on the landfill road. As far as public rest rooms, City Park and the ball diamond rest rooms that have running water are open during park hours and for games. Restaurants, convenience stores and taverns all have rest rooms for the public. City Hall is closed to the public at this time.
Sorry to learn of the death of Steve Story, Hawkeye. He was such an active person. Got to know Steve when he was the Fayette County Democratic chair and late Dick Petrik, was the vice chair and I was the secretary. Can’t recall the treasurer, though. Sympathy to Donna Story and family.
Sympathy to the families of Larry Faust and Ivanelle Bushaw and all who have lost loved ones.
Thanks to Di Dahl for the blueberry, zucchini bread. A must for Zucchini lovers! An old events book reads that “Sneak Some Zucchini and or Squash on Your Neighbor’s Porch Night” is observed the first weekend in August. Thanks, too, to personal shoppers, Jan and Jeannie!
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Mind the safety suggestions. Pray!