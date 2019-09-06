Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Fall is in the air! Trees are shedding their leaves, oak trees are dropping acorns, the corn and grass are turning brown and geese are flying south … yes, fall is in the air!
It’s Garage Sale Days in Oelwein. Check the paper for details.
Party time at morning coffee at the Senior Citizen Dining Center occurs on a regular basis. Last week the group helped Gerry Kane celebrate her birthday. She treated with her delicious homemade cinnamon rolls, breakfast bread and breakfast pizza. Wednesday the group helped Gary Walrath celebrate his Aug. 20 birthday, belatedly. He and Josie shared watermelon, cantaloupe, individual egg bake muffins, angel food cake topped with real whipping cream and strawberries, and donuts. Gerry and Gary were serenaded with the birthday song.
Happy birthday Sept. 11 to Richard Fridley and happy anniversary Sept. 12 to Deacon Richard and Barb Gehrke. Thanks to the Gehrkes for the delicious peach preserves! Thanks, too, to Dennis Martin, for kindness.
Happy 50th wedding anniversary to Rosie and Kent Casey who will celebrate with an open house Sunday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion hall.
It promises to be an evening of special entertainment when the Three Red-Necked Tenors take the stage at the Williams Center Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. By the way, the next Friday 13th will be in December.
Ma and Pa’s Café first anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, Sept. 14. Many specials will be offered, and prizes will be awarded.
Congratulations to Brian Senne, the new chief at Oelwein District 10 of the Iowa Highway Patrol.
Donna DeBartolo, Colorado Springs, helped Teresa Pirillo Buckman with the annual Italian-American Heritage celebration in Oelwein last month. She has helped the past several years and plans on continuing in that role. In addition to her immediate family, she arranges to have the Rev. William Jarema and Sister Rosemary Caravlho, Trinidad and West Indies, attend. Sister Rosemary helps her with the pastries she bakes. This year Donna conducted a cooking school at the American Legion hall.
Attending and helping with the school were her daughters Mari Cay Kembel, Victoria Reineke, Debra Fogle and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Katelyn Boydstun/Cullip, Scott Coleman, Luke Fogle, Chloe Kembel and Cody, Amelia Cullip, Greyson Cullip and Chase Woodward.
Attending the school were Luann Pirillo, Jean Rosenstiel, Joni Moore-Dougherty, Jan Poling, Rich DeBartolo, Holly DeBartolo, Leah DeBartolo, Anna DeBartolo, Taylor Kearney, Cheryl Young, Glenda Rosenstiel, Robin Rosenstiel, Pat Mahoney, Teresa Buckman, Beth Pirillo, Karlynne Sandhagen, Kalia Sandhagen, Kellie Taver and Kendell Canny.
They made pasta, both angel hair and fettuccine, rosettes, crustili and bread, Donna’s father’s recipe. After the cooking session, the finished products were enjoyed. (P.S. I know that Pat Alessio Mahoney makes fabulous Italian pastries. She and her sisters always made them at holiday time.)
Finally bought a new smart television set. The console Zenith, purchased in 2002 at the Service Center, died and could not be revived. Am grateful that nice Doug Burkey gave the set new life for as long as it lasted! Thanks, Doug! Gary and Tom Whittenbaugh and their late brother Bill owned and operated the Service Center for many years.
Am forever quoting my late Mother who always said, “If you can read, you can do anything.” Hate to prove her wrong. I can read something, but I don’t understand it … especially complicated instructions or directions!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Wilma Anderson, Ann Vogel and Peggy Strand and all those who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week.