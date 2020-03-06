It’s time to change the clocks! Remember to add one hour when you retire Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9.
Church Women United will gather at Sacred Heart Church at 1:30 p.m. today for the annual World Day of Prayer. Women of Zion Lutheran Church will present the program, “Take Your Mat and Walk” written by the women of Zimbabwe. All women are welcome to attend.
Fish fry tonight from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Columbus Club.
Pancake and sausage breakfast at the Masonic Temple is set for Sunday, March 9, serving from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Birthday wishes March 10 to Virgil McClain; March 12, Marti Rosenstiel and Teresa Miculinich; March 13, Deacon Jim Patera; March 14, Josie Walrath and Jane Michaels; March 15, Ernie Steinman; March 16, Judy Stokesberry; March 17, Doug McFarlane and Barb Folkers; March 18, the Rev. Richard Kuhn and Chad Rechkemmer.
Next Friday is the 13th!
Members of American Legion Post No. 9 will host a fish fry Friday, March 13, from 4:30-7 p.m. Carryouts will be available by calling 283-2964. Another fish fry is planned for April 3. Mark your calendars.
JoAnn Treptow, a coordinator with the Fayette County American Cancer Society Relay for Life is making sure participants know the annual event is set for Saturday, June 13, at the Husky Stadium in Oelwein. This year the hours will be from 5-10 p.m. Because of the privacy act, no individual invitations will be sent to cancer survivors. Those wishing to have a survivor shirt, may call JoAnn at 563-637-2428. The closing ceremony will include the luminaria in support or memory of a loved one.
How good it was to see Troy from Century Link last week! He’s the one who fixes any problems when I call. Bouquets to Stephanie at Kwik Star … she’s my personal shopper! Good to hear from Coila Huffman, Ankeny, who telephoned with belated birthday wishes. Sorry to have missed Judy and Tom when they were in town last week. Enjoyed a visit with granddaughter Sarah, Shane and Seth, Cedar Rapids, last Sunday. Seth is almost 2½ and keeps GG on her toes!
Learned that the West Union Catholic Daughters of the Americas collect greeting cards, new and used, however, I do not have a contact name. Sorry! Does anyone know if anyone collects cancelled stamps?
Thanks to Ricky, Millie, Norma, Joan, Teresa, Lila and Jo and Gary for treats at the Senior Dining Center. And to Donna Fauser for the candles!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Llea Hintz and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week! Change the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night!