Where do I begin? This has been some week!
b-b-b
Get ready to enjoy an evening of music at the Williams Center for the Arts, Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. “Legendary Ladies of Country Music” is a tribute to Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
b-b-b
Golden wedding wishes today, Feb. 7, to dear neighbors and friends, Pam and Jesse Ledesma. Birthday greetings Feb. 11 to Ida Mae Teague who will be 97 years young and Alverda Lau, 90 and Deacon Richard Gehrke; Feb. 12 greetings to high school chum, Joan Ford who will turn 90, and friend, Kathy Greco; Feb. 14, Dieter Erdelt; Feb. 15, Midge Arnold and Erin Perry; Feb. 17, sorority sister Sharon Lorsung and Feb. 18, Hermina Falck.
b-b-b
Next Friday will be Valentine’s Day. A reminder to remember dear ones.
b-b-b
Good to read about “VibesUp” and the Chamber’s opening at the new location. Sorry to learn that Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill has closed.
b-b-b
It was good to see family and friends at the retirement courtesy for Terri Derflinger. It was good to see Dustin and Dana … I remember them from asparagus patch days!
b-b-b
To the nice people at Birdnow Motors Inc., many thanks for the wonderful service. Cary, Dick, Rose and Jim … you are special. By the way, the remodeling is very nice!
b-b-b
Goodies from Teresa Miculinich, Annamae Michels, Norma Stewart, Lila Grummit, Rose Moser have been enjoyed by the breakfast group at the Senior Dining Center. And this brings me to the 90th birthday events of the past week. The breakfast and lunch groups serenaded me, as well as Helen Hillman, for our Feb. 2 birthdays and Lila Grummit for her Feb. 3 birthday. The treats were delicious! Classmate and friend Joan Shelson Ford shared her annual letter from Groundhog Phil which I will share with you.
My dear Catherine,
Happy birthday! You are now a nonagenarian. We have now been soul mates for 90 years. Isn’t that wonderful? As usual the year has passed very quickly. I suppose you are wondering about the news in Gobblers Knob. Well, Gabriela is still writing the “Love Lorn” column for the Groundhog Daily, and I am, of course, reporting the coming of spring.
Yes, Gabby and I are still an item, but we came very close to calling it quits. I should say that Gabby did, she can be such an unreasonable female. It all started when Gertie Groundhog, a very attractive young widow moved in the burrow next to mine. Oh, she is lovely, big brown eyes, oh la la!
Well, just to be a good neighbor, I invited Gertie to lunch at the Hole in the Ground. We had just finished their delightful specialty of grubs on a plate of fresh twigs and were sitting there chatting and drinking a glass of juniper juice. And what should happen, but Gabby and her crew from the paper came in for lunch. Oh Catherine, if looks could kill, I would be in groundhog heaven now. I was so afraid she would create a scene. If she didn’t write the “Love Lorn” column, I’m sure she would be writing to Dear Gabby.
However, Grover Groundhog, the local playboy, also works at the paper. All the mama groundhogs have tried to fix him up with their daughters, but no luck. However, he took one look at Gertie and he was smitten — I guess it was love at first sight. He was a bit rude though. Without an invitation he came over to our booth and sat right down next to Gertie and began to chat her up. The first thing I knew he offered to see her home. I was about to object when I looked at Gabby and decided it might be for the best.
Well, to make a story short, Grover has moved into Burrow No. 2 with Gertie and the sound of wedding bells are in the air. As for Gabby she still gets in a snit about it but usually dinner and a glass of juniper juice at the Hole in the Ground, or a dance at the Stomp and Wiggle, will bring her out for awhile.
How are things in your little town? I surely hope that life is not too exciting and that you have time to relax.
Well, Catherine, it is almost time for me to make my yearly prediction; I sincerely hope that I see my shadow this year. After all the excitement with Gertie and Gabby, I really need the 6-week nap. I know how much you love your couch time so I think you will also enjoy the extra days just to lounge around also.
Well, I must close now. Please enjoy your day. I will be thinking about you.
As always.
Phil
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Roy Truog and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week!
b-b-b
P.S. Thanks to the nice gentleman who helped Anne and me up the incline at the caucus Monday night and to Mark Baker who helped us down!