It was a gorgeous afternoon sitting on the porch swing and watching all the cars go by. It brought back so many wonderful memories! The gentle breeze made me think of my late mother and Aunt Grace Pirillo who enjoyed sitting on our porch on warm summer evenings. Jim and I would come home from wherever we had been to find the two of them sitting on the swing, stirring up a breeze or keeping mosquitoes away with their “mahpeens.” (Italian for dishcloth.)
In the quiet of the day, a train whistle from Transco reminds me of the happy summer times my late grandmother Sarah Russo and I spent with relatives in Des Moines when I was a pre-teen. I think we probably walked the six or seven blocks to the depot to catch the train. It probably depended on the time of day. Or maybe we took a taxi. The late Ray Stoddard had a taxi service in Oelwein back then. We used my Dad’s railroad pass for fare. (All the Chicago Great Western employees had passes.) I recall Ray telling me that he met my grandmother at the depot when she came from Italy to live with us.
When we got to Des Moines my late Uncle Nick Sposato would greet us at the depot. Then we would visit other relatives and friends. My cousins, Pat and Ross Mengrone, had a grocery store on Hull Avenue, it must have been in the vicinity of Riverview Park because I remember many fun times at Riverview, and the stops at Pigneri Grocery on Center Street and at my Godfather Dick Greco’s grocery store on University Avenue near Flynn Dairy. Ah, yes, those were happy times!
Happy 100th birthday Aug. 26 to Helen Warnke who is celebrating that milestone this weekend with a drive-by at her window at Oelwein Care Center. Happy birthday today to Suzanne Hurley. Happy Aug. 23 birthday wishes to Bud Burke; Aug. 24, Gary Casteel; Aug. 27, Rita Thole; Aug. 29, Gerry Kane; and Aug. 30, Paul Ryan and Sue Howard. Happy Aug. 31 anniversary wishes to Dr. Anthony and JoEllen Leo and Robert and Marijane Fitzpatrick; and belated happy anniversary Aug. 18 to Jorianne and Chad Rechkemmer.
International “Be An Angel Day” is Aug. 22 and National Peach Pie Day is Aug. 24.
Walked into Leo’s Restaurant the other afternoon and witnessed owner Mike Leo in the process of making a hand-tossed pizza. Yes, it (the crust) stayed in the air and he caught it gracefully!
The Aug. 10 storm that hit the Midwest continues to be in the news. More damage is reported daily. Cousin Mary Jo Krejci called from Chesterfield, Mo., and said she had been trying for days to reach us, but was told the circuits were busy. It was good to talk to her and assure her we were fine.
It was great to see Celeste Calvitto and her fiancé, Chuck, who stopped by last Friday. They were visiting relatives and friends in the Midwest before returning to their homes in Indiana. Celeste came to Oelwein many years ago while researching history for her book, “Searching For Italy in America’s Rural Heartland.” A copy of the book is available at the Oelwein Public Library.
We continue to bless our gardener friends who provide us with fresh produce. Of course, stops at Farmers Market make it possible to see friends we haven’t seen for a while. Remember, hours at the Friday Farmers Market are from 8 to 11 a.m. and Monday, 3 to 6 p.m. It was good to see Vic Collins who was offering his home-produced honey in sparkling clear glass jars. It saddens me to recall chats with the late Gordon Murray-John and Virginia Keppler who had booths at the market.
Doug Frank, accompanied by his daughter, delivered his usual annual gladioli arrangement the other afternoon … he was late this year. (He apologized. He said he tried to reach me several times.) The flowers were beautiful! I remember the colorful glads which the late Frank and Zinita Kirchhoff raised, and the ones that Jere and Rene Krasko shared and displayed at their Medicap Store.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Pray for an end to the pandemic.
P.S. Yes, I have enjoyed the DNC convention, even if it is taped and virtual!