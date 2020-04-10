Today is Good Friday. Missing church observances. Sunday will be Easter. Happy, Healthy, Holy Easter!
b-b-b
Did area gardeners plant potatoes today?
b-b-b
I finally saw a robin … actually three!
b-b-b
I miss my church and morning breakfast friends and my hairdresser and all those I encounter on various occasions. Cabin fever has set in. Yes, there are many projects that could be undertaken, but I would rather read and do word puzzles.
b-b-b
Going through “stuff ” the other day I found some receipts from Montgomery Ward. One was for linoleum and was signed “Adams.” Had to be the late Mary Adams, a longtime employee and dear friend. Another had a note “cab.med,” and it was signed “Rundle.” Presumably Gaylen. Also found hundred of name labels, which were tossed.
b-b-b
Belated April 9 anniversary wishes to granddaughter Sarah Jeanne and husband, Shane Peterson, and happy April 16 anniversary to Jeff and Jeannie. Happy birthday today, April 10, to Mabel Garcia. April 12 birthday wishes to great-niece Katie Crowley Phillips, Aiken, S.C., and 90th birthday wishes April 14 to school chum and longtime friend, Dorothy McInnis Rohrick. Happy birthday April 16 to Ellen Gaffney and Scott Fink, happy April 18 birthday greetings to Lucille Goedken, Diane King and Theresa Pleggenkuhle
b-b-b
Still getting birthday cards and notes and I love it all. Personal to Alice S. thank you for your very kind note. Did anyone notice the misspelling of “lightning” in last week’s column? Oh well. April showers are supposed to bring May flowers but a blue crocus is coming out by the mint bed. Do you remember the late April blizzard and snow storms?
b-b-b
Scanned the morning paper obituaries the other day and a familiar name caught my eye. It was the name of a high school friend way back when I was editor of the School Register. and we exchanged papers with area schools which also had student papers. One nice young man from one of those schools, Cresco, became a friend … we never met face-to-face … anyway he sent me a recording he had made. One side was “Candy Kisses” and the other “Green Grow The Lilacs.” Yes, I still have the record. Later I discovered he played in a band with the late Bob Dunnington who was a linotype operator at the ODR. Rest in peace Vincent Thraenert.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Joan Werdel Fairchild, Nancy Akin, Cheryl Walker and Darlene Klatt and all who have lost loved ones. Joan and Darlene were longtime friends. Joan was my “personal shopper” when she worked at Connors’ and Darlene was a sorority sister.
b-b-b
A speedy recovery to Garland and Dave Moore who sustained minor injuries in a motorcycle mishap Tuesday afternoon.
b-b-b
Sunday will be Easter … the first Easter in many years without church services and family dinner. Will watch Mass via television.
b-b-b
Pray for the end of this horrible pandemic. Jan made me a mask from an old bandana belonging to Jim … it was an “Oshkosh, b’gosh” navy blue and white and Jeannie made one from pink flamingos. Haven’t worn them because I haven’t been out.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Keep safe. Follow the CDC rules and regulations.
b-b-b
The late Dorothy Jenkins, the wife of the late Ben Jenkins, a pressman at the ODR, was a poetess at heart. She shared this Easter poem many, many years ago.
EASTER is:
The warmth of the sun
The sweet sound of birds
The blue of the sky
The loveliness of flowers
The glory of the stars and moon
Easter is
The renewed heartbeat of
Our spiritual lives.
Thank you, God,
For what Easter is
The goodness, beauty and sacrifice
Of the Risen Son,
Thank you God, Thank you.
b-b-b
Easter blessings to you and yours.