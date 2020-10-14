It’s a little over two weeks to Election Day. If you haven’t already voted, exercise your right and plan to go to the polls Nov. 3. Check the paper for voting places and do look over the sample ballot in the Wednesday paper.
If I had a penny for every cent spent on political ads in newspapers, radio and television, I’d be rich! It’s good to have a mute button on the TV remote.
Happy birthday wishes today, Oct. 17, to niece Pamela Ohrt. Happy 80th to Bob Newton, Oct. 21, and birthday greetings Oct. 23 to Father Ray Atwood. Belated Oct. 13 birthday wishes to Dee Schuler, and Oct. 14 to Marge Kuennen, who turned 89.
Three young friends have announced their retirements. Happy retirement to Matt Vogel of Vogel Insurance; Rockie Williams of Williams Excavating; and Marti Rosenstiel, John Deere. Rockie and his wife, Jennifer, (Jeni or Jenny) are planning to move to the Des Moines are to be near family. (Jenny’s last employment was at Arlington Place.)
Burn dates for Oelwein have been announced. Outdoor burning will be permissible from Oct. 17 to Nov. 29. The smell of burning leaves reminds us that fall will soon be over, and that winter is not too far away.
Was surprised to learn that there is an “Iowa” in Louisiana. The television reporter was commenting on the tropical storm and of the damage in Iowa. That got my attention and then realized he was talking about the community of Iowa in Louisiana.
Reading about the late singer Helen Reddy brought to mind the year she appeared at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Kenneth West, my late brother-in-law, who was with the Des Moines Register, had ringside tickets for the concert … plus, a VIP police escort! Needless to say, we were excited. All daylong we looked forward to the evening performance and selected our attire for the occasion. Don’t recall the exact details but something needed mending and we had no matching thread, to make the repair. However, niece Barbara, who lived across town from her parents, did. So, we drove to her house only to learn she had been informed by telephone that we had missed the chance of a lifetime … a police escort and a concert! Every year when State Fair time rolls around, we recall the thread incident. We did make a Charlie Pride concert, though.
I have an adorable ceramic angel in my collection, a gift from my late friend, Julie Harmon. Daily it reminds me, “Life is Fragile, Handle with Prayer.”
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones. Sympathy to the family of former Oelwein resident, Richard Larimer, Cedar Falls. He was the husband of Karen Larimer, a former sorority sister.
Have a beautiful week. Pray. Be safe. Sanitize. Wear a mask.