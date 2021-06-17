Happy Fathers Day!
Happy birthday today to Sue Mahoney. Happy June 20 birthday wishes to JoEllen Leo, Patrick Kelly, and Jo Leo Swanson, Palatine, Ill.; June 24, Gerald Schmidt; June 26, El Marie Gage: and June 27, Jennifer Anderson, Huntsville. Ala.
Enjoyed telephone visits with great nephew Greysen West and Charlene Hutchison, Arizona, and Alice Horecka Deyo, Blairsville, Ga. this week.
Bouquets to all who helped make the first Party in the Park last Thursday a success. It was a hot, hot event! Congratulations to Barbara Rundle, the 2020 Woman of the Year, and the other candidates, Sheila Bryan, Sarah Scheel and Peggy Sherrets, and to the 2021 Miss Oelwein, Abigail Patrick and first runner up, Laney Smith.
The garage sale of all garage sales gets underway Monday, June 21, in the Sacred Heart gymnasium. Catholic Daughters of the Americas members and volunteers have been busy for days setting up for the annual event. Hours on Monday through Friday will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m. to noon.
Had a wonderful afternoon with Norman and Gretchen at the Nabholz farm in West Union last Friday. Dinner, company and weather couldn’t have been more perfect. The stroll to the gazebo was the perfect ending to the visit. Of course, a stop at Country View Dairy for frozen yogurt before returning home is always a delicious must.
It’s always great to see relatives and friends we don’t see often enough, so it was extra special to see so many at sister Anne’s 90th birthday party. Visited with Paul and Mary Jane Strawn of Iowa Falls; Alan Strawn, Hiawatha, and his daughter Janice and her husband Lyle Palmer of Manchester; John and Myrlene Strawn, Cedar Rapids; Kathy Quam, Loveland, Colo.; Karen Rechkemmer, Westgate; Pam Polark, Hampton; Pam Rubino Loban, Independence, and so many others!
Since we’ve been isolated from others for the better part of a year, recollection of putting names with faces taking some readjustment. It’s been suggested by a colleague that everyone wear a name tag at gatherings until our total recall returns!
Bill Bronn, Randalia, who turned 96 June 15, has been a longtime friend. We met through the late Don Fauser and John Blech. Bill likes to write poetry and this is one of the latest.
BIRTHDAYS
Birthdays are a special day
Now hear me loud and clear
If you didn’t have a birthday
You would not be here
Your mother and your father
Gave you this special day
Not even the Lord
May take it away
So each year
As this day comes around
From your family and your friends
You will hear this sound
“Happy birthday, happy birthday”
Today was a sad day. It was the funeral of a very dear friend, Judy Warren Liebe. Knew Judy for over 70 years! Her father, the late Lewis A. Warren, was my immediate superior, owner, editor and publisher when I was with the Oelwein Daily Register. Judy was several years behind me in high school, but I knew her through her activities in school.
Several friends have died in the past several weeks and all will be missed. Jerry Clayburn, a dear friend from the Senior Dining Center and father of Cheryl Patera; Lois Boies, a retired nurse; Mary Ann Ryan; and Bruce Sly, brother of son-in-law, Tab. Sympathy to their families and all those who have lost loved ones.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week. Are you fully vaccinated? It is so great to spend time on the porch swing and thank God for all his blessings.