The fourth and last candle in the Advent Wreath is lighted this weekend. Christmas will be next Friday! It seems like just the other day, we lit the first candle. Time does pass, pandemic and all.
Lest I forget, special thanks to Lyle Miller of Hintz, Ziegler, Miller Insurance, many thanks for the calendars, and especially for the “year-at-a glance” wall calendar. And Nick at Dollar General, many thanks for your kindness.
Belated birthday wishes to Margaret Damge, Dec. 10; Tom McMillan, Dec. 14, and Ray Mahoney, Dec. 16.
Happy birthday Dec. 20 to great-niece, Eisley Anderson, Huntsville, Ala., who will be a pre-med student at the University of Iowa next year! Holiday and birthday wishes too, to Dave Moore, who will celebrate Dec. 21; Anna Mae Ryan, Dec. 22; Joan Stolfus and Eleanor Truog, Dec. 23, and to Christmas “babies,” cousin Vonnie Doyle, Ogden, Ron Sirpless and Carol Nielsen, Dec. 25;and Sue Buhr, Dec. 29. And, while I’m at it, happy Jan. 6 birthday to my lifelong dear friend, Anna Mary Gallo Harrington! Jan. 6 is the Epiphany or “Little Christmas.”
Golden wedding anniversary wishes Dec. 26 to dear friends Dean and Linda VanDenover Benter. It seems just like yesterday when they were married!
The snowfall last week and the holiday music on the TV music channel have added to the holiday mood. The music is the perfect background when writing Christmas cards. Winter begins Monday, Dec. 21.
Have enjoyed the “Twelve Days of Christmas” activity suggestions printed in the ODR. Am cutting them out for future use.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Sarah Purdy, Beverly Steggall, Marjorie Nuss, Judy Buckmaster and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week and a happy, blessed Christmas. Stay safe. Wash your hands, sanitize.
P.S. Unless, it can be overturned somehow, Joseph R. Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America, and Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president.