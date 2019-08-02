Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Happy August! “Summertime and the living is easy …” according to lyrics in a song. Can summer really be almost over? School starts Aug. 23!
School supply give-away is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, at Christ United Presbyterian Church, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Hootenanny is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. tonight, Friday, at the Coliseum. Another Hootenanny, featuring snowbirds and others, is set for Saturday at the same place, same time. All are welcome.
Happy Aug. 3 birthday to Father Paul McManus, Winthrop.
Saturday is National Watermelon Day and Sunday will be Friendship Day and National Sisters Day. National Root Beer Float Day will be Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 will be National Cat Day. Book Lovers Day will be next Friday, Aug. 9.
“The Gamblers” will be appearing at the Coliseum Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2-5 p.m. for your dancing and listening pleasure.
Harold Fitz, a former resident, will present a special musical program at the Plaza at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Members of the Oelwein High School class of 1974 partied in Oelwein over the weekend. Friday night they gathered at City Park for a picnic meal provided by Mike Hornung, California, and then went to Generations where Mike Fereday, Athens, Ga., Kim Burco, Michigan, Tom Schuler, Madison, Wis., Buzz Rechkemmer, Oelwein, and John Harrington, Cedar Falls, provided music. They were joined by Clay Hallberg, Oelwein, and Rob Tatro, Des Moines, Saturday night when the classmates gathered for a hog roast at the American Legion. Deb Wells, Oelwein, Tom Schuler, and John Harrington served on the planning committee. Looking forward to seeing a full report and photo in the ODR soon. Oh, yes, Bob Ottilie, San Diego, class of 1973, surprised his schoolmates by showing up for the reunion.
More than 300 family members and friends attended the birthday party for Verla and Gordon Kelly of Maynard at the Coliseum, July 20. The Kellys expressed their thanks to all who helped make the event so memorable at the Tuesday night meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society at the Museum.
Special guests at the Tuesday night Historical Society meeting were Mary Kay Miller, Oelwein, and Patty Franks Linder, Robins. The two are former Huskettes, a precision dance team, directed by the late Ethyl Oberfell. The group was made up of Junior High seventh, eighth and ninth grade girls. The guest speakers told of the rules and regulations for membership in the group and displayed outfits worn at performances. The presentation included photos and mementos from 1955 to 1969. Patty read excerpts from letters by former members. Susan Proctor Frost, Fairbank, a former Huskette, was in attendance and shared her memories. Mary Kay awarded special prizes to Robert Reider, Dave Moore, Virginia Schoenenberger, Kaye Frazer, Norma Stewart, Shirley Maillie, Mary Nehl and Duane Brandt. Dave Moore conducted a brief business session before the program. A “finger food” buffet preceded the meeting and program. The Aug. 27 meeting will be a picnic meal at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum. Mary Kay Miller will present the program, “Music and My Dad.” Her dad was the late Floyd Miller, well-known musician. Members are asked to bring food to share. (P.S. It was good to see Tom Linder who chauffeured his wife Patty to Oelwein.)
Chris Stewart Hurley was among those at the 55th wedding anniversary party for Josie and Gary Walrath at the Senior Dining Center last Thursday. Treats this week have been by Teresa Miculinich, Helen Hillman, Millie Jessen and Norma Stewart.
It’s always fun to dine out and last Thursday night at the VFW barbecue was great. Thanks, Buzzy, for the water!
Congratulations to daughter-in-law Jeannie Frazer who was presented with the People’s Choice certificate for the best barbecue pork pitas at the Bremer County Fair!
Celebrated son-in-law’s (Tab Sly, Belmond) 60th birthday with food, decorated Hawkeye cake, and song last Saturday. We were delighted to have granddaughter, Sarah Jeanne, and great-grandson, Seth, with us.
It’s always a treat when young friends stop by. We really enjoyed our visit with Bob Ottilie, San Diego, Saturday afternoon.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Dave Horton, former KOEL staff member, and Charlene Jones, a longtime friend, and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Enjoy the weather!
P.S. Yes, it was this weekend 49 years ago, that Galena at Wadena was held. And former colleague Greg Sieleman remembers along with thousands of others! Iowa Public Television will feature the original Woodstock 1969 music festival Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.