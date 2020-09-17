Happy 70th wedding anniversary wishes tomorrow, Sept. 19, to AnnaMae and Paul Ryan and happy golden wedding anniversary wishes tomorrow to Jane and Dr. Dan O’Toole.
Happy Sept. 23 birthday wishes to cousin Norman Nabholz, West Union.
Here’s a tidbit for you …“O” Town Can Redemption Center will be accepting your cans, bottles, etc. for cycling by appointment only until all the kinks can be worked out. The business is located at 1600 South Frederick.
Thanks to Jeannie for taco and pie carryouts and Charlie and Diane Smith and Norma for tomatoes, peppers, melon and cantaloupe.
Are you ready for autumn? Fall begins Tuesday, Sept. 22. After the week of rain, the grass has turned green again and lawn mowers will be whirring. The cold streak, which followed the rain, dropped the temperatures but I don’t think it got to 32 degrees. However, Jan insisted the porch plants should be indoors. Thankfully, they are out again.
I admit I complain about many things such as no telephone service for several days, a leaky faucet that waits to be repaired, the coronavirus that won’t go away and the blasted political television commercials … and on the West Coast there are people fighting, dying and fleeing wildfires, and southern state residents are battling to stay alive and save their homes in hurricanes and floods and everyone is trying to stay safe in a pandemic. I really am grateful!
When a child asks for a valuable paper, such as a birth certificate, it reminds me again how all these documents should be in a bank box or a safe place at home. That’s when I try to remember where that safe place is and how important it is to be organized.
Great-great nephew Greysen West calls from Arizona. He, unlike his late father, Jim, loves the season changes in Iowa.
Oelwein lost two very wonderful residents this past week … Loretta Walker Smith, a high school friend, and Marilyn Miller Gallo. The many tributes paid them indicates how much they were loved.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in our thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the Smith and Gallo families and all who have lost loved ones.
Stay safe. Social distance. Sanitize. Pray. Have a beautiful week.
Loretta and her husband, Hubert, better known as “Smitty,” were high school and Coliseum days friends. Smitty and Jim worked together on the railroad and remained friends after retirement. And Loretta was always helpful on shopping sprees at the dress shops. Loretta was buried in the family gravesite next to her husband. Marilyn Gallo was buried next to her husband, Victor, and son, Tom, today, Sept. 18. on her 95th birthday. Both Marilyn and Vic were ODR staff members when I started here in 1948. They later moved to Strawberry Point and published the Press Journal. After they sold the paper, they moved to Des Moines where Vic headed the state printing board and Marilyn taught at St. Joseph Academy. Niece Suzanne West Crowley was in one of her classes. There are many former Oelwein students who remember Mrs. Gallo as a favorite teacher. She inspired two, Jamie Grob and Bill Floyd, to pursue careers in journalism. Anthony Ricchio remembers how nice she was. Marilyn is survived by her children, Kathy, John, Mary, Matt and Joe; a sister, Anne Miller Masterpole, Sumner; sister-in-law, Anna Mary Gallo Harrington (Claire), Oelwein; and brother-in-law, Jack (Patsy) Gallo, Milwaukee, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Many residents, including her OWL (Oelwein Writers League) friends have a copy of her book, “Moments with Marilyn.” I treasure mine which is autographed “to Kaye, a longtime and valued friend.” Rest in peace, dear friends.