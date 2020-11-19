A blessed Thanksgiving to you and yours!
The coronavirus has affected many in different ways, serious illness, mild symptoms and yes, death. And it is not over yet. Interesting to note that Dr. Michael Osterholm has been named to President-Elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force. You may recall that Dr. Osterholm is the nephew of Paul Ryan, Oelwein. His late mother, Abigail (Abby), of Waukon, was Paul’s sister. Dr. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, has two sisters living in the Waukon area.
The pandemic has disrupted many special events this year ... celebrations of births, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, promotions, and sadly, deaths and funerals. There are still ways to reach out however, by mail, telephone and of course, social media.
Happy birthday today to Shane Peterson, and Annamae Michels. Happy birthday to great-niece, Melissa Ferrari on Nov. 23, and the Harrington kids, Mary Claire, Nov. 24, and P.J., Nov. 27.
Do you remember Nov. 22, 1963? The year President John F. Kennedy was assassinated?
“Peace on Earth” is the perfect theme for the 18th annual Old Tyme Christmas celebration in Oelwein Dec. 4. Remember to vote for your favorite Grinch. Candidates are Katy Solsma Bell, Todd Bradley, Bill Brownell, Matt Nelson and Mary Beth Steggall. The new Grinch will be announced on the OCAD Facebook page and in the Saturday ODR.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, Friends of Mercy One will hold their annual Lovelight ceremony. Because of Covid-19, there will be no indoor events this year. The lights, which stream from the top of Mercy Hospital, will be lighted at 6 p.m. at the west entrance of the hospital. Spectators are invited to observe the lighting while in their cars in the hospital parking lots.
Three men and a woman in space! And for six months! How exciting is that??? Many of us recall other space missions and those, which sadly, failed. Go USA!
“John Joseph” keeps calling from across the states and northeast Iowa! His latest call came from “CollinsAreoSpace.” It’s a card services scam, of course.
Took the garbage out last week. It was raining and the wind was blowing. Later that night, happened to look out and noticed that the bins had blown over. Went out and picked them up. Came in and realized it was not garbage day. Went out and brought them back. Went out the next night same routine … they were picked up the next afternoon.
Thanks to son-in-law Tab, and neighbors and friends, Jesse, Bobby and Steve, for the many leaf mulch and removal trips! Now if the wind would keep from blowing the leaves back …
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Sympathy to the families of Mary Bantz, Cody Bushaw, Virginia Schellhorn, Jane Campbell, Ron Graf and Tom Theobald and all who have died.
Personal to Bob C. in Georgia: What’s up with the election? Isn’t it over?
Have a beautiful week.
Pray. Wash your hands, wear a mask, sanitize. Personal to Michael H. Thank you for the special delivery of necessary products!