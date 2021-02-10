Brrr … yes, it is very cold out, but a warming trend is around the corner … but which corner? Oh well …it is winter in Iowa!
b-b-b
Happy Abraham Lincoln birthday today! And happy birthday to friends Joan Ford and Kathy Greco.
b-b-b
Happy Valentine’s Day Sunday, Feb. 14. Remember Presidents’ Day will be observed Monday, Feb. 15, so no mail delivery, and banks may be closed. Feb. 17 is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent. Mardi Gras is underway at Sacred Heart. Bake a King cake for Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16, using the Mardi Gras colors of purple, gold and green, justice, power and faith.
b-b-b
And speaking of banks, so sorry to learn that Regions Bank will close its Oelwein branch. We have banked there since 1948! I remember fondly W. Palmer Wilson, Churchill Williams, Helen Masey, Helen Kenyon Campbell, Margaret Olson and in later years, the late Alice Graesch and then Jens Nielsen, Kathryn Karsten and Millie Jessen and so many others! I recall that the late L.A. Warren, editor and publisher of the Oelwein Daily Register, was on the board of directors and that is probably why we started an account there.
b-b-b
Read with interest that Ron Van Veldhuizen, Oelwein attorney, is planning to retire in May after a 40-year career! Ron and his wife, Roxanne, have been an integral part of Oelwein. Roxanne was the dietitian at Mercy Hospital before her retirement. We hope they’ll stay in Oelwein.
b-b-b
On another note, I dislike automated telephone calls! (Hate is too strong.) “Please hold while your call is being transferred,” “please hold for at least one minute as our operators are handling other calls,” “please hold, your call will be answered in the order it was received ” and then there is the music … it is either too loud or too soft … no pleasing this fussy person! After a wait, which seemed extra long, a human voice!
b-b-b
Please keep wearing your mask to stay safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and do keep your distance.
b-b-b
It was a great week, still getting birthday cards and calls, and hearing from my high school mentor and idol, Lois Finders Pinch, California, and also high school classmate, Alice Horecka Deyo, Georgia, and my pen pal, Lucia Bacci Francioni, Italy certainly made the day extra special! Personal to Ann T., Berna Deane and Vernelle, thank you!
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Don Smith, Zita Roberts O’Hara and Mike Baumgartner. Don (we called him Bill) was a long time friend and a classmate of my late cousin, Mike Pirillo, and dear friend, Dick Knowles. Zita was a former “Miss Fayette County” and everyone knew Mike Baumgartner, a former KOEL staff member. Sympathy to Carolyn Olsen at the death of her mother. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Spring begins March 21!