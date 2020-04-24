And the virus lingers on! Follow the rules and pray!
b-b-b
Thanks to Donna Fauser for the puzzles! She wants friends to keep occupied physically and mentally.
b-b-b
Friends have learned of the April 9 death of Betty Henshaw, daughter of the late Shirley and Richard Henshaw, former Oelwein residents. Cards may be sent to 709 Kinkead Drive N.W., Alexandria Minn., 56308.
b-b-b
Belated birthday wishes to Deloris Morris who turned 92 on April 13. Delores, formerly of Oelwein, now resides at 1315 Acre St., Guttenberg, Iowa 52052. Had many fun times with Deloris and the Iowa delegation to the NHCA conventions when my late sister, Grace West, was the executive secretary of the Iowa State Cosmetology Department. Happy anniversary next Thursday to Gwen and Clarence Wlliams.
b-b-b
Gary Whittenbaugh, Oelwein’s famous master gardener and conifer expert, has a nice story and many colored photos in the current issue of the North American Gardeners Society Rock Garden Quarterly He and his brother, Tom, are pictured with other gardeners.
b-b-b
Writing about gardens reminds that friend Norma Stewart started her garden the other day when she planted potatoes, onions, carrots, radishes, and beets. Glad she has all that energy. Her friends appreciate it when she shares her produce.
b-b-b
Jane Warnstadt Wall called from Irving, Texas the other afternoon. She had just returned home from a 30-day stay in the hospital, after having fallen and broken her hip. Her address is: 301 16th St. West, Irving, Texas 75060. A speedy recovery, Janet!
b-b-b
Family and friends are keeping me in food and supplies. Jan and Tab and Jeannie are providing full meals. Chuckie Fox shared a plate of her delicious rolls the other day, which went well with the carry-in meal! I remember Chuckie’s fabulous potato rolls and her skills at cooking and being a great seamstress.
b-b-b
Thanks to Myrna Zanatta for the very pretty colorful mask! I will wear it when I venture out! Thanks, too, to Anne Allen for the banana bread! It was delicious! Sorry I missed you.
b-b-b
When not keeping abreast with the news, I enjoy watching the cooking shows. The other day one cook made “10 can soup.” The ingredients included a can of tomatoes and another can of tomato paste, a can of mushrooms, also roasted red peppers, chickpeas, artichokes, green beans and minestrone soup, and another veggie, which I can’t remember and some stock (either beef or chicken). She put them all in a large pot, which she cooked on the stovetop for an hour.
b-b-b
Next Friday will be May 1. It will be May Day, which I remember as May Basket Day, and Loyalty Day. Happy May 4 birthday to Iva Greco.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Elmer Pearson and James Trotter and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Pray for the health and safety of all those who are caring for those with the virus. Pray for our leaders that they make wise decisions. Stay safe. Have a beautiful week.