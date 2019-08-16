Heritage Days will be celebrated in Oelwein this weekend. Both museums, Hub City Railroad and Historical Society, will have open houses, and the Italian-American group will hold events at Red Gate Park and Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill. Check the paper for times and details. A flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Historical Society Museum and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
b-b-b
The Swaab triplets, Gage, Gavin and Gracyn, children of Jessica Swaab and Patrick Swaab, celebrated their golden birthdays at the Pizza Ranch last Saturday. They were nine on the ninth. Their brother, Addison, who will be a student at Iowa State College, Ames, grandparents, Joan and Jim Swaab and Pam and Duane Ohrt, and great-grandmother, Anne Strawn, aunts and uncles, Jorianne and Chad Rechkemmer, Barbara and Jim Ferrari and Kaye Frazer, helped celebrate. The triplets have marked every birthday at Pizza Ranch in Oelwein!
b-b-b
Beverly Smith, who turned 91 Aug. 13, celebrated her birthday with the coffee group at the Senior Dining Center in Oelwein, Monday, and treated with breakfast pizza, donuts and fruit bowl. She was serenaded with the birthday song. Becky Stewart Wood, Park City, Utah, who with her husband, Doug, is visiting her mother, Norma Stewart, joined the group for breakfast this week. Happy 39th wedding anniversary wishes, today, Aug. 16, to Becky and Doug! Happy first anniversary Aug. 18 to great-niece Jorianne and Chad Rechkemmer and belated first anniversary on Aug. 11 to Juliana and Colton Ingels.
b-b-b
Happy 79th birthday wishes Aug. 20 to Gary Walrath. Other Senior Dining Center participants noting birthdays include Richard Witt, Aug. 15; Cheryl Stuffelbean, Aug. 17; Richard Melchert, Aug. 20; and Gerry Kane, Aug. 29. Birthday wishes also on Aug. 21 to Ron Hearn and Gretchen Taylor; Aug. 23, Bud Burke; Aug. 24, Cary Casteel; Aug. 25, Helen Warnke; Aug. 27, Rita Thole and Aug. 30, Paul Ryan.
b-b-b
Good to see Craig McIntosh, Eau Claire, Wis., who was visiting his mother, Marian.
b-b-b
It’s great to see Jerry Bostian back to work at Fareway Store. He was missed while he was recuperating from surgery. Get well and stay well wishes to Julie Harmon, Sharon Lorsung and Maureen Nolan who have had hospital stays.
b-b-b
A beautiful red and gold floral arrangement caught the eye(s) of many who attended the wake and funeral of Charlene Jones. The flowers were from the Washington Redskins NFL football team. Ross Pierschbacher, son of Lisa Jones Pierschbacher, and grandson of Charlene, is now a member of the team. Charlene, 100, died July 29. Her funeral was Aug. 2 at Sacred Heart Church, and Ross was a casket bearer. Charlene followed Ross’ football career in high school and with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Of course, she kept up with the activities of all her grandchildren. It was good to visit with the Jones children, Dolores, Linda, Jan, Lisa, Lori and Mike, and Jim Squiers.
b-b-b
Bits: Aug. 19 is World Photography Day; Aug. 20, National Radio Day; Aug. 21, Senior Citizens Day; Aug 22, National Tooth Fairy Day and Aug. 24, National Waffle Day.
b-b-b
Thanks to the neighborhood chef and grill master, Anthony Ricchio, for the fabulous sandwich, which included four kinds of meat, sausage, pastrami, salami and ham, topped with provolone cheese!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week! School begins next Friday!
b-b-b
P.S. Personal to Ginger O’Connell: You go, girl! You wrote what so many would like to, but can’t express in such an articulate way!