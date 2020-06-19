To fathers everywhere, Happy Father’s Day, Sunday!
Sunday marks the beginning of summer, even though many calendars only note that it is Father’s Day.
Hootenanny at the Coliseum tonight from 6 to 9. Join the fun!
These stay-at-home months (due to the pandemic) have been perfect for cleaning and rearranging files, closets, drawers, etc. but alas, the couch has been more inviting! However, did get to doctor and dentist appointments. Now for the optometrist.
By the way, in the photo, which appeared in this column June 5, are Annamae Ryan, Roger Westendorf and Judy Malget folding and putting away flags used for the Avenue of Flags over the Memorial Day holiday.
When I wrote about the book Jim Mazziotti, Bend, Ore., formerly of Oelwein, had written about 144 letters to his son, Tony, I failed to mention the most important thing … the title … the book is called “The Challenge.” Tony, now a successful businessman was having problems with his high school studies and after much thought and consideration, his parents, Jim and Leann, enrolled him in a super strict boot camp-like school. He passed with flying colors! It is a good read, filled with many thoughts and quotes by famous writers and authors.
Golden wedding anniversary wishes to Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera who will celebrate that milestone June 27. Anniversary wishes June 29 to Diane and Dave King.
Happy June 27 birthday to great-niece Jennifer Anderson, Huntsville, Ala.
Had a nice telephone visit with Georgia Hutchison the other day. She and Charlie are having an extended stay in Arizona. Both are doing fine and are enjoying the cool days in the mountains with their children. Charlene, Bridget and Dan all live in Arizona. Tim keeps the home fires burning in Prairie du Chien. I think he still is a fishing guide.
Norma Stewart and her daughter, Becky Wood, Park City, Utah, and my daughter, Jan, came for coffee the other morning.
Enjoyed fresh asparagus from the garden of Diane and Charlie Smith the other day. Delicious! Thank you, friends.
Sorry to learn that Maxine Dean fell last week and underwent surgery after having injured several ribs and a hip but is recuperating nicely at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. A speedy recovery, Max! A speedy recovery, also, to Barbara Rundle who underwent knee surgery and is recuperating at home.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of David Bushaw, Gary Stjeskal and Ray Leafstedt. David was the son of friends; Gary, friend from Mass and first Thursday adoration; Ray was general manager at radio station KOEL for many years before he and his late wife, Marilyn, retired to Sun City. I still have a black and white birdhouse with a bright red roof Ray made for me. By the way, he always told me his real name was Kay.
Have a beautiful week! Pray for an end to COVID-19.