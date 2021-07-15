May I have your attention please?
This is for all you nice people wondering about the Senior Dining Center.
A reliable source has told me that it will reopen on a trial basis next Wednesday, July 21. (Some very special volunteers are working on this.)
Meals have been available during the COVID-19 pandemic via home delivery. Sit-down ready-prepared warm meals will be available three times a week, starting next Wednesday, between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Exact time will be established. Warm meals will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Reservations will be necessary by calling Edith Biddinger at 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before, or meals can be scheduled on a weekly, monthly basis. If no answer, please leave a message with name and telephone number. Home deliveries will remain available. Meal tickets will be honored.
It is hoped that “coffee sessions” (and social time) for both men and women will be resumed starting at 10 a.m. on those three days.
b-b-b
And now on to other “stuff.” I didn’t know it could be so difficult to close a bank account! Have been getting overdrawn notices for the past several months and it is getting annoying and almost to a harassment stage. Hopefully, it will be resolved ASAP!
b-b-b
The ink used to print the ODR was hardly dry but there in the mail was a most welcome letter from Wayne and Christine Saur! It was about the Dickens line … “those were the good times,” (I still can hear that voice!) Thank you, thank you!
b-b-b
Happy retirement to Bruce and Julie Johnson who have sold their business, Johnson Plumbing and Heating, to another Johnson couple, Adam and Stacey. The staff will remain the same. Bruce and Julie were in the business 32 years. Enjoy!
b-b-b
Another special friend, Cary Casteel, will be retiring next month. Cary, who has a birthday Aug. 24, will be honored at a reception at Birdnow Motors, Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.
b-b-b
It was like old home week when I went to Leo’s Restaurant for a loaf of the famous Italian bread the other day. It was great to be greeted by Mike, Esther, Lacey, Bob, John, Andy and the rest of the crew.
b-b-b
Great nephew, Greysen and his fiancée, Linda, of Arizona, were in town Monday to visit family and other relatives in Iowa before going on to Wisconsin and Minnesota. A dinner date was delayed as they had car trouble outside of Waverly. They did get the car to Oelwein but it had to be towed to Waterloo. To make a long story short, after lunch with aunts and uncle, Barbara, Jim and Anne, they went to Waterloo to await the car repair. However, another delay so relatives from Wisconsin came for them and they will pick up the car on their return. Some days are like that, aren’t they?
b-b-b
The Oelwein High School class of 1955 continues to have regular gatherings so it was great to see many of them at lunch the other day. And it was great to see that super nice Brandy H. It was so good to see Jan and Phil and their friends and Kim, Dani, Kathy and Allison! (I feel like a child with a new toy every time I see someone I haven’t seen in a year!)
b-b-b
Happy birthday July 20 to Glenda Rosenstiel; July 21, Donna Franks; July 23, Verna Kerns and Gene Gage; July 24, son-in-law Tab Sly, and Ricky Johnson and Julie Williams. Happy anniversary July 21 to Pete and Jeannie Kalb and Tom and Marlene Doyle and July 25, to Josie and Gary Walrath.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Do remember to carry a mask with you … many places still require them. Stay well.