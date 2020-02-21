It’s Mardi Gras time! The annual Sacred Heart parish pre-Lenten carnival will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, in the gymnasium. Lots of food and fun for the entire family. Lent begins Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
b-b-b
Mardi Gras is observed across the world as carnival time before Lent, the season before Easter. (Easter will be April 12.) In the United States, especially the southern states, Mardi Gras is a special observance. Kings and Queens are crowned, streets are painted in purple, representing justice, green, faith, and gold, power. Banners in those colors are draped across store fronts, balconies and porches on homes, etc. It is revelry at the best! We were lucky to have spent time in Mississippi and South Carolina during some of those celebrations way back when …
b-b-b
Rumor has it that negotiations are underway for the re-opening of the former Two Brothers, Valone’s Family Restaurant.
b-b-b
Patrons at the Senior Dining Center celebrated Valentine’s Day during the breakfast and lunch hours last Friday. Millie Jessen and Joan Ford planned events for the lunch hour when goodie bags were distributed and prizes were awarded. Old time love songs were sung. Josie Walrath created her special Valentine favors, which she distributed, assisted by her husband, Gary. A good time was had by all. (Norma Stewart missed the event as she had her final cataract surgery that morning.)
b-b-b
Friends of the Library had another successful Chocolate Fest with tables laden with many, many chocolate goodies on Valentine’s Day. Bruce Bearinger provided music for the occasion, which included samplings of wine and beer. Mary Jo Hegarty was one of the greeters. She was assisted by her daughter-in-law and her grandson who was photographing the visitors. Bouquets to all who helped with the event. Thanks to Anna Mary, I got to meet Lorraine Mackin, Readlyn, mother-in-law of Susan, the library director. Anna Mary and Lorraine have been friends from the years Anna Mary taught in Readlyn.
b-b-b
Ribs at the Columbus Club last Wednesday were delicious! Barbecue pork sandwiches were on the menu this week with cheesecake and ice cream for dessert! Wednesday night meals will resume in the fall.
b-b-b
Which reminds me, Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8.
b-b-b
It’s always great to visit with friends and residents at Arlington Place on “coffee days.” Several weeks ago we were sorry to learn that Shari Rubino Vargason had left her position there and just this week were delighted to learn that Shenita Barnes had returned to Arlington Place as life enrichment coordinator! Had a great time chatting with residents and Kathy Behrens who was visiting her father, Don Smith, Wednesday. Growing up, Don was always “Bill” to us. He was a classmate of my cousin, Mike Pirillo, and longtime friend, Dick Knowles, sadly both are deceased.
b-b-b
Belated 60th wedding anniversary wishes to former Oelwein residents, Darlene and Fred Skinner, Papillion, Neb. Happy Feb. 28 birthday to Chuckie Fox!
b-b-b
It was good to bump into Mercy Hospital friends, Barb and Chris, both at the same place, the same day! Both are very special. I will never forget their kindness! And it was good to see Shari Schult Hull at the KCs Wednesday night.
b-b-b
Good to visit with family members at the Shirley Theobald and George Saathoff visitations. The “little” kids are all grown up with families of their own!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sorry to have missed the obit of Kenneth Schmitz, father of Paul Schmitz.
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Mercedes Duffy and Jerry Bird and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week! Keep warm!
b-b-b
P.S. It was great to celebrate my 90th with family and friends. I enjoyed all the cards and especially hearing from former co-workers, Karen Spragg, Bill and Lois Martin, Cathy Martin, Jayne Ramsey Young, Wendy Gadow, Lee Bonorden. To my ODR family, thank you for the colorful greeting. You are all so very special!