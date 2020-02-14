Happy Valentine’s Day!
Friends of The Library annual Chocolate Fest is set for tonight from 4 to 7:30 at the Oelwein Public Library. Lots of sweet treats for your special Valentine.
Congratulations to Karen (Pont) Seeders who was elected to the Oelwein City Council in the special election Tuesday. Bouquets, too, to Dan Driscoll and Rex Erickson, who were on the ballot.
Mark your calendar for these coming events: Mardi Gras in the Sacred Heart gymnasium, Sunday, Feb. 23. (Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.) Knights of Columbus have scheduled two fish fries in March, the 6th and 20th at the Columbus Club, serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The Senior Dining Center breakfast and lunch groups helped Joan Ford celebrate her 90th birthday Wednesday, Feb. 12. She provided breakfast pizza and others brought donuts and snacks. She was serenaded with the birthday song and toasted with grape juice.
Happy Feb. 21 birthday wishes to Frank Odekirk; Feb. 22, Jim Buhr; Feb. 23, Lyle Miller. Belated 64th wedding anniversary Feb.11 to Joan and Gus Aubrey and happy 74th birthday greetings to Harvey Richards, the same day. The Aubreys and Richards were recognized at the Columbus Club dinner Wednesday night. Harvey’s wife had baked the delicious cake for dessert!
While celebrating the Groundhog Day birthday at Leo’s Italian Restaurant, we had the chance meeting with John Emery and his wife, Ruth, of Waucoma. John is a 1973 graduate of Oelwein High. His parents are Betty Emery, who is in a nursing home, and the late Rev. Richard (Dick) Emery. We had a great chat.
Deacon Jim Patera and Cheryl have returned from a trip to the Holy Land. They report it was a fabulous experience.
If you missed the Monday night program at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts, I hope you got to read the great review by Deb Kunkle in Wednesday’s paper. The performers were excellent! The band was great and the guitar player who did a Johnny Cash rendition of “Folsom Prison Blues” was superb!
Special hugs to Cindy at Regions Bank and Erin, Stephanie, Tom and Sandy at Fareway!
Janet Warnstadt Wall called from Irving, Texas the other day to mention that a 1949 classmate, Dale Gibbs, had died. The sad part was that no Oelwein friends or classmates had been notified of his death, which occurred June 25, 2018! Janet suggested that perhaps classmates could contact living members (or officers of the class) so class information could be updated. Dale had attended the class reunion in 2013.
Sympathy to the families of Shirley Theobald, George Saathoff, Jerry Bird and Dolores Ortner and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week! Remember we are Iowans and can handle the ups and downs of the winter months and caucuses! School children love “days off” until it comes to make-up days!
Cheers!