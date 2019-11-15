Much appreciation to Chris Child and others who helped during the transition to a new, okay, almost new and different computer. The old one was not salvageable, but most of the information, thankfully, was saved.
Bundle up and get to the Williams Center for the Arts for the 7 p.m. concert “The Everly Brothers Experience,” tonight. Promises to be a great performance. By the way, Janet Warnstadt Wall called from Irving, Texas the other day and said she had attended the Three Red-Necked Tenors concert in Irving and loved it!
The Senior Dining Center breakfast group had a most interesting chat fest with Dr. Darwin Jack last week. He is such a wonderful and remarkable man! We welcomed Norma Stewart back after her cruise and a wedding in North Carolina. She is the volunteer coordinator at the meal site. Treats this week have been courtesy of Lila Grummit and Josie and Gary Walrath. The Walraths provided biscuits and gravy and jelly and butter!
Those planning to attend the Thanksgiving dinner at the Senior Dining Center Thursday, Nov. 21, are reminded reservations must be made by Tuesday, Nov. 19, by 9 a.m. by calling 283-5180. By the way, the meal site will be closed Nov. 28 and 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Enjoyed a visit from out-of-state and town relatives last Friday afternoon. Niece Suzanne Crowley Stevens, Des Moines, and her son, Scott, also of Des Moines, and her daughter, Katherine Rose and her husband, James Phillips, and their three adorable daughters, Georgette (Georgie), Francesca (Frankie) and Josephine (Joie) of Aiken, S.C. They were here to visit Suzanne’s sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and James Ferrari and other relatives. In the evening we gathered at Pizza Ranch with Anne Strawn, Pam and Duane Ohrt and their triplet grandchildren, Gracyn, Gage and Gavin Swaab and Jorianne and Chad Rechkemmer. Had a great time. Which reminds me Pam and Duane have an ongoing family tradition…a trip to Gays Mills every October. It was started when Jennifer was just a toddler, many years ago!
Missed wishing happy birthday Nov. 17 to longtime friend, Tonetta Rubino Fangman, Dundee. Also celebrating that day are daughter, Jan Sly, Helen Schroedermeier, Mary Ann Gathman, John Harrington, John Leo, Larry Murphy and Jamie Smith.
Happy 7th birthday Nov. 19 to great-nephew Elias Kubert, St. Paul, Nov. 20 grandson-in-law, Shane Peterson, Cedar Rapids, and Annamae Michels, and Nov. 21 birthday greetings to Dominic Pirillo.
Next Friday, Nov. 22, marks the 51st anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That was long before many of you were born.
Snow, snow go away come again in winter! There are still leaves under the snow cover. I recall one December when Jan was out raking leaves. How many snow days have we had so far this month? Does the local fire station personnel still record daily weather? Inquiring minds want to know!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Norma Schmitt, Robert Cardin and Darlyn Streit and all who have lost loved ones. Norma was the weekly contact for school news many years ago.
Have a beautiful week!
P.S. Thanks, Deb K. for the photo and the comments from former co-workers, family members and friends. Loved it all!