The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins has been in the news this week. Some still think it was a fake.
The Fayette County Fair gets underway in West Union July 23-27.
Seems like it was just the other day that summer vacation started for those in school and already, back to school items are being advertised.
There was a good attendance at the Party in the Park last Thursday. Several tables were marked with colorful balloons to celebrate birthdays … didn’t get the names of two individuals but the third one was Glenda Rosenstiel. Her balloons were black! Happy 50th birthday July 20, Glenda!
Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 21?
Happy birthday July 21 to Donna Franks; July 23, Verna Kerns and Gene Gage; July 24, son-in-law, Tab Sly, and Ricky Johnson and Mac Russell; Happy anniversary July 21 to Jeannie and Pete Kalb; July 23, Marge and Dick Regenold; and July 25, Josie and Gary Walrath who will mark 55 years!
Happy retirement to LouAnn Milks who has sold her business, LouAnn Milks Quilt Garden and Retreat, and welcome to the Oelwein business scene Sarah Ottesen, Strawberry Point. She will rename the firm, Farmer’s Daughters Quilts.
Bruce Aune, news anchor with KCRG-TV, Cedar Rapids, announced his retirement the other night. He will retire in March after 34 years with the company. I am sure he doesn’t remember, but he and I took part in a “celebrity” scratch off in the Iowa Lottery, many years ago!
Is it true that Valone’s Restaurant has been sold and will reopen as Two Brothers Restaurant? And what’s the scoop on Hotel Mealey?
Small world department. A sweet young woman, a staff member with the Stroke Detection program of Iowa, was in Oelwein Tuesday. She was Diane Lujan, daughter of the late Juventine (Nano) Lujan of Oelwein.
First sweetcorn of the season, from the Kerns gardens, (shared by sister Anne) was delicious! Left it in the husk and cooked it in the microwave for three minutes. (Okay, you may want to remove more of the leaves and the silk.)
Oelwein Area Historical Museum members will reminisce with two former Huskette drill team members at the July 30 meeting. Mary Kay Miller and Patty Franks Linder will share highlights of their years as team members. Many Oelwein residents may remember the late Ethyl Oberfell who helped start the program many years ago!
Learned in conversations with Lois Finders Pinch in Temecula, Calif., that she and her family were not affected by the earthquakes or aftershock, and that grandson, Dusty, who is with the Air Force, stationed in Las Vegas, reported he did feel the quake, but that he was fine. Chatted with Janet Warnstadt Wall, Irving, Texas, who shared highlights of her recent trip to the Bahamas. And Margaret Doughty Damge bragged that she was going to visit her “Italian family” in New Jersey.
What a delightful time! Great-grandson, Seth Peterson, who will be two in October, and his dog, Abby, of Cedar Rapids, spent the weekend here. Okay, his grandparents, Jan and Tab Sly, Belmond, were also here.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week.
P.S. Personal to Greg Parmely … you are special!