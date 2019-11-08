Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Thanks to Deb K. and Jason this column is brought to you by them!
Monday, Nov. 11, will be Veterans Day/Armistice Day. There will be no mail delivery, paper and banks will be closed. If you see a veteran, tell him/her “thanks for your service to our country.”
Church Women United celebrated World Community Day at Grace United Methodist Church last Friday morning. Linda Jensen extended the welcome and the women of Christ United Presbyterian Church presented the program. Taking part were Mary Jo Snitker, Barbara Jamison, Karen Farmer, Carol Piper, Cheryl Stuffelbeam, Sue Klendworth and Bonnie Elliott. Beth Kerr was at the piano. Lois Purdy was at the registration desk. World Day of Prayer will be held March 6 at Sacred Heart Church. The Women of Zion Lutheran Church Women will have the program.
Dr. Darwin Jack, who turned 98 last Saturday, was honored at a party at the Senior Dining Center last Friday and at the American Legion and other coffee spots in town and at a family gathering in Cedar Rapids.
A good crowd attended the second annual Wine and Dine Gala at the Plaza Saturday evening. It was a fun time. Bouquets to Kevin Henniger, the KCs and the rest of the committee.
Happy birthday Nov. 12 to Bill Rosenstiel; Nov. 14 to nephew Jim Ferrari; Nov. 15, Edith Biddinger and Loel Gross; Nov. 17, daughter Jan Sly, John Harrington, John Leo, Helen Schroedermeier, Mary Ann Gathman, Larry Murphy and Jamie Smith. Happy anniversary Nov.17 to Linda and Charter Leete.
Mark your calendars for World Kindness Day on Wednesday, Nov. 13; National Pickle Day, Thursday, Nov. 14; National Fast Food Day Friday, Nov. 15. The Everly Brothers tribute show will be at the Williams Center in Oelwein, also on Friday, Nov. 15.
Also remember the Lovelights … the lighting ceremony for the stars and streamers which grace the top of MercyOne-Oelwein during the holiday season, will be Dec. 8.
This week coffee goers at the Senior Dining Center have been treated to goodies provided by Annamae Miller, Beverly Smith, Josie and Gary Walrath and Millie Jessen.
By the way, Christmas music is in the air … at least on the music channel.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Sympathy to the families of Patricia (Pat) Stohr and Marty Wendel. Pat will be remembered as an avid supporter for cancer fundraisers and research.
Have a beautiful week!