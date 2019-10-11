Today, Oct. 11, and tomorrow, Oct. 12, Norby’s Farm Fleet will host a 57th anniversary sale. And in conjunction with the sale, will be serving hot dogs, lemonade or coffee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
b-b-b
Birdnow Motor Trade of Oelwein will hold its annual Customer Appreciation Day Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8-11 a.m. Lions Club members will be on hand to serve food. Matching donations will go to the Oelwein High School Fine Arts Department.
b-b-b
Members of the Masonic Lodge will be flipping pancakes at the Masonic Temple Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
b-b-b
Belated Oct. 10 birthday wishes to Frank Garcia and John Latham. Happy Oct. 13 birthday greetings to Kay Troupe, Jake Blitsch and Dee Schuler. Happy anniversary Oct. 14 to great-niece Jonnika and her husband, Gary Kubert, St. Paul, and Pat and John Vogler, Oelwein. Happy Oct. 17 birthday to niece Pamela Ohrt, and meal site friends Everett Gunderson and Merlin Goedken.
b-b-b
Saturday is Columbus Day but because of the Monday holiday bill, Columbus Day will be observed Monday, Oct. 14, so many federal offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
b-b-b
Friends of Mercy One, Oelwein, annual jewelry sale will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 17, in lobby area and meeting room, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Many other items and novelties will be featured.
b-b-b
Helped great-grandson Seth Peterson celebrate his second birthday last Saturday. In the pouring rain, Jeff drove Anne and me to Cedar Rapids where we joined relatives for the happy occasion. Present were his parents, Sarah Jeanne and Shane Peterson, grandparents, Jan and Tab Sly, Belmond; Beth Peterson, Waterloo; Kevin Peterson, Cedar Rapids; great-grandparents, Phyllis and Hap Salow, Earlville; Gary and Charlene Peterson, Waverly; Jack and Diane Golden, Waterloo; also Kelly Leonard, Cedar Rapids, and Kelley Fechle and Michelle Wilfer, Waterloo. The rain was still coming down on the return trip.
b-b-b
The young set enjoyed the Saturday night Fleetwood Mac tribute at the Williams Center Saturday evening … they knew all the songs! All will enjoy the next performance at the Center slated for Saturday, Nov. 15. It will be The Everly Brothers Experience.
b-b-b
Nabholz cousins, Norman and Gretchen, West Union, and Mary Jo and Pete Krejci, Chesterfield, Mo., stopped by Sunday afternoon. We had a great visit. Got caught up on the Krejci kids and families who are scattered across the country. Last time she visited, Mary Jo brought Halloween treats. This time, Gert brought carryouts.
b-b-b
Sorry to see Kountry Ken’s close its doors at Stanley. Over the years, Jim bought several vehicles there. The favorite was “Old Blue,” a 1994 Dodge caravan. The best to the McManigle family.
b-b-b
“I only have a kitchen ’cause it came with the house,” reads a plaque on the refrigerator door. The plaque is a reminder of dear friend and co-worker the late Betty Jensen. She was a great cook and baker. I used to cook and bake but in my golden years, I’d rather eat out and enjoy the cooking and baking talents of others.
b-b-b
Which reminds me, thanks to Millie Jessen, Josie and Gary Walrath, Delores Ortner, Norma Stewart, Beverly Smith for goodies at the Senior Dining Center. Thanks to Norma and sister Anne for the chili and Jeannie for yard work!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Ray Schuler, Larry Chapman, Edwin (Mack) Russell, John (Jack) Riley and Arnold Jesse and all who have lost loved ones. Mack was the husband of my childhood friend and classmate, the late Regina Steffen. We went through all 12 grades together. We got to know the Rileys through cousins Rose and Milford Nabholz.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week!