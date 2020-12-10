Many bouquets today … first to the Old Tyme Christmas committee … great job! To the fireworks committee, terrific! Colorful and LOUD! To the storeowners for their window displays and to all who made the annual event a success. Thank you!
To the new Grinch, Mary Beth Steggall, and the other candidates, Katy Solsma Bell, Todd Bradley, Bill Bronn and Matt Nelson, congratulations and thank you for being good sports! And to Carol Hamilton and Mary Kalb for their dedication to the work of the Community Kitchen Cupboard!!
To the Friends of MercyOne Lovelight committee … bouquets. The abbreviated ceremony was fitting. The Lovelights which stream from the top of Mercy Hospital are like a friendly beacon in the night, reminding us of the season, reason and of loved ones living and deceased. Thank you!
And to the American Legion for the Pearl Harbor Anniversary observance, thank you. I remember when the monument, in memory and honor of sailors James Palides and Roy Powers, was in the parking lot next to the Hallberg building across from Mercy Hospital. The Palides family had a little café next to the Oelwein Daily Register on East Charles! You have to be my age to remember that!
Hanukah, which started Dec. 10, ends on Friday, Dec. 18.
Happy Dec. 11 birthday, again, to granddaughter, Sarah Jeanne Peterson, and brother-in-law, Don Ahrens, and Dec. 12 anniversary wishes to Barbara and Jim Ferrari.
Saturday, Dec. 12, is the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Sunday we light the third candle in the Advent wreath … the pink/rose one … for joy as the Christ Child is coming. That day is also known as Gaudete Sunday.
National Cocoa Day is Dec. 13. Maple Syrup Day is observed Dec. 17. I either read or heard that dark chocolate, green tea and grapes can help ward off viruses.
Oh, the Christmas decorations and lights are so pretty! Do drive around town. You are sure to find a favorite. Don’t miss the Gould display on 11th Ave. S.W., near Arlington Place.
Watched a wonderful program on TBN the other night featuring Andrea Bocelli, the great Italian singer. I have one of his albums which features “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle,” which was a favorite song of my late mother. It loses something in translation, but I think it means something coming from a star.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear a mask. Wash your hands and sanitize.
P.S. Is the Nov. 3 election officially over yet?