Happy May Day! I happily recall the childhood May Basket Days, and in the adult years, the darling baskets my late classmate Wanita Pagel Dyball of Waterloo would deliver to another late classmate, Anne Pirillo Rosenstiel, and me at the ODR office.
Daughter Jan remembered how much I enjoy May Basket Day and delivered a pretty blue one filled with my favorite Easter candy, Peeps®.
May flower is lily of the valley and gem, emerald.
May is: National Lupus, Barbecue, Bike, Blood Pressure, Hamburger, Photograph, Salad, Older American, National Police and Red Cross Month.
May 1 is Mother Goose Day. Space Day is the first Friday of the month and Kentucky Derby is usually the first Saturday of the month, which is also Herb Day.
Nurses’ Week is observed May 6 to 12 and Police Week, is celebrated the third week of the month.
Belated 56th wedding anniversary wishes to Bob and Rose Newton who marked that milestone April 18.
Anniversary wishes May 2 to Nellie and Tony Grasso, and May 4, Marcia and Ed Molinsky, Waverly.
Happy May 1 birthday to Pete Kalb; May 2, Donna Fauser who turns 85; May 4, Iva Greco; May 6, Tom Theobald, Jim Hurley and Sister Benjamin Duschner, and May 8 to Millie Jessen.
The virus continues and life goes on. Thank goodness we can keep in touch via the telephone! Which reminds me, Sunday was a very quiet day with no phone service. But it was quickly repaired Monday.
The virus makes me appreciate the telephone and television services much more. It is nice to be able to watch the televised church services in the comfort of home.
Mother Nature seems to be busy bringing tulips, daffodils, and hostas back to life. And the dandelions! The grass is growing, too.
Teresa Pirillo Buckman reminds me that Modern Woodmen of America and the Italian American Heritage group and other civic-minded organizations are making plans to replace trees at Red Gate Park. Anyone interested in supporting the project with monetary donations or tree(s) in the memory of a loved one, etc., may contact Teresa at 1-319-321-8400 or the Parks and Recreation board.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Stephen Bergeson and all who have lost loved ones. Steve was a good friend. Did a food feature about his gourmet talents many years ago.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe.