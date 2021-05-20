Congratulations to the 2021 graduates … from pre-school to college!
b-b-b
Way back in May 1947, it snowed in Oelwein. To some readers the date is different from the one I recall … it was the night of the junior-senior prom and there was snow on the ground. Somewhere in the archives I have a photo of the late Pat Payne, Marge Hackett and Pat Hilsabeck, wearing gorgeous gowns, and posing on a sidewalk in a snow covered garden. Anyone remember?
b-b-b
The annual May 31 Memorial Day services at Oelwein cemeteries have been announced. Petty Officer Josh Link will be the speaker at the 10 a.m. service at Woodlawn Cemetery, according to an announcement by Jake Blitsch of the American Legion. Jake is also asking for volunteers to report to the cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22, to place flags, large and small.
b-b-b
The rain has been beneficial, especially to lawns. A nice quiet rain is always appreciated.
b-b-b
Happy May 24 birthday wishes to Juliana Leo Ingels; May 27, Pat Mahoney; May 28, Kay Sirpless and Karen Wise.
b-b-b
Some fun trivia … Monday, May 24, is National Brother Day; May 25, National Wine and Towel Day; May 28, is National Burger Day, and National Biscuit Day will be observed May 29.
b-b-b
And then there is the story of the traveling water bill. Reader Jean Rechkemmer shared that she mailed in her water bill with check to City of Oelwein, 20 Second Ave SW, Oelwein, Iowa 50662 on May 6, noting it should arrive well before the 15th due date. On Saturday, May 15, she and husband Jeff received a letter in the mail from 20 Second Ave, New York, New York. Enclosed was a note from someone saying they received the Rechkemmer’s water payment and had opened it by mistake. The very honest person evidently quickly mailed the envelope, payment stub and check back to the Rechkemmers, along with the note of explanation. The street address in New York was the same as that of Oelwein City Hall, halfway across the country. Jean wondered how the envelope got sent to New York, since the address was clearly written out. Since City Hall was closed on Saturday the 15th, she had to wait until Monday morning to take in her bill and payment. Jean told front desk clerk Tammy Smith that of all the excuses people use for being late with payments, this excuse has to be the best and only because it’s true excuse she has ever heard. After explaining the whole cross-country trip of the payment, and showing Tammy the two envelopes and note, the late fee was waived.
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Myrna K. Monnahan, Dixie Rubino, Francis Stammeyer, Jacqueline Lensing, Linda Smith Davis and all who have lost loved ones. All will be missed. Dixie was a former neighbor. Francis, our morning chapel and children’s Mass friend, had the chair which separated Rosie Casey and me. After chapel Mass he would join the “church ladies” for coffee in the social hall.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Get your vaccination. Stay safe. Don’t be embarrassed to wear your mask if you feel more comfortable.